The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka should have creatures that synergize well with this monster's typing and moveset. This entity is a Rock- and Steel-type Pokemon that is weak to Water and double weak to Fighting and Ground-type monsters. It is resistant to Poison, Flying, Normal, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Ice, Psychic, and Rock-type entities.

This article will provide the best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka in every league of the GO Battle League.

Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka in the Great League

Stakataka (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka in the Great League:

Pelipper in the Lead

Annihilape as the Safe Swap

Stakataka as the Closer

Best attacks of all the creatures on this team:

Pelipper: Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Weather Ball and Hurricane as the Charged ones.

Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Weather Ball and Hurricane as the Charged ones. Annihilape: Counter as the Fast move, along with Ice Punch and Shadow Ball as the Charged moves.

Counter as the Fast move, along with Ice Punch and Shadow Ball as the Charged moves. Stakataka: Rock Throw as the Fast move, along with Stone Edge and Bulldoze as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

Registeel

Annihilape

Cresselia

Carbink

Lickitung

Skarmory

Swampert

Lanturn

Mandibuzz

Azumarill

Feraligatr

Mantine

Guzzlord

Galarian Stunfisk

Medicham

Gligar

Whiscash

Pelipper

Vigoroth

Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka in the Ultra League:

Tapu Fini in the Lead

Cresselia as the Safe Swap

Stakataka as the Closer

Best attacks of all the creatures on this team:

Tapu Fini: Water Gun as the Fast move, along with Surf and Nature's Madness as the Charged moves.

Water Gun as the Fast move, along with Surf and Nature's Madness as the Charged moves. Cresselia: Psycho Cut as the Fast move, along with Grass Knot and Moonblast as the Charged moves.

Psycho Cut as the Fast move, along with Grass Knot and Moonblast as the Charged moves. Stakataka: Rock Throw as the Fast move, along with Stone Edge and Bulldoze as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

Registeel

Tapu Fini

Altered Forme Giratina

Poliwrath

Feraligatr

Pidgeot

Cresselia

Virizion

Mandibuzz

Cobalion

Swampert

Talonflame

Guzzlord

Gliscor

Annihilape

Tentacruel

Skeledirge

Defense Forme Deoxys

Greedent

Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Stakataka in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best PvP team for Stakataka in the Master League:

Origin Palkia in the Lead

Solgaleo as the Safe Swap

Stakataka as the Closer

Best attacks of all the creatures on this team:

Origin Palkia: Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Aqua Tail and Spacial Rendas the Charged moves.

Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Aqua Tail and Spacial Rendas the Charged moves. Solgaleo: Fire Spin as the Fast move, along with Psychic Fangs and Iron Head as the Charged moves.

Fire Spin as the Fast move, along with Psychic Fangs and Iron Head as the Charged moves. Stakataka: Rock Throw as the Fast move, along with Stone Edge and Bulldoze as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

Complete Forme Zygarde

Therian Landorus

Dragonite

Altered Forme Giratina

Palkia

Groudon

Solgaleo

Origin Forme Giratina

Ho-Oh

Mewtwo

Xerneas

Lugia

Origin Forme Dialga

Reshiram

Kyogre

Zarude

Gyarados

Hero Forme Zacian

That covers everything you need to know about the best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka.

