The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka should have creatures that synergize well with this monster's typing and moveset. This entity is a Rock- and Steel-type Pokemon that is weak to Water and double weak to Fighting and Ground-type monsters. It is resistant to Poison, Flying, Normal, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Ice, Psychic, and Rock-type entities.
This article will provide the best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka in every league of the GO Battle League.
Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka in the Great League
The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka in the Great League:
- Pelipper in the Lead
- Annihilape as the Safe Swap
- Stakataka as the Closer
Best attacks of all the creatures on this team:
- Pelipper: Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Weather Ball and Hurricane as the Charged ones.
- Annihilape: Counter as the Fast move, along with Ice Punch and Shadow Ball as the Charged moves.
- Stakataka: Rock Throw as the Fast move, along with Stone Edge and Bulldoze as the Charged moves.
This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:
- Registeel
- Annihilape
- Cresselia
- Carbink
- Lickitung
- Skarmory
- Swampert
- Lanturn
- Mandibuzz
- Azumarill
- Feraligatr
- Mantine
- Guzzlord
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Medicham
- Gligar
- Whiscash
- Pelipper
- Vigoroth
Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO
The best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka in the Ultra League:
- Tapu Fini in the Lead
- Cresselia as the Safe Swap
- Stakataka as the Closer
Best attacks of all the creatures on this team:
- Tapu Fini: Water Gun as the Fast move, along with Surf and Nature's Madness as the Charged moves.
- Cresselia: Psycho Cut as the Fast move, along with Grass Knot and Moonblast as the Charged moves.
- Stakataka: Rock Throw as the Fast move, along with Stone Edge and Bulldoze as the Charged moves.
This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:
- Registeel
- Tapu Fini
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Poliwrath
- Feraligatr
- Pidgeot
- Cresselia
- Virizion
- Mandibuzz
- Cobalion
- Swampert
- Talonflame
- Guzzlord
- Gliscor
- Annihilape
- Tentacruel
- Skeledirge
- Defense Forme Deoxys
- Greedent
Best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka in the Master League of Pokemon GO
The best PvP team for Stakataka in the Master League:
- Origin Palkia in the Lead
- Solgaleo as the Safe Swap
- Stakataka as the Closer
Best attacks of all the creatures on this team:
- Origin Palkia: Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Aqua Tail and Spacial Rendas the Charged moves.
- Solgaleo: Fire Spin as the Fast move, along with Psychic Fangs and Iron Head as the Charged moves.
- Stakataka: Rock Throw as the Fast move, along with Stone Edge and Bulldoze as the Charged moves.
This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:
- Complete Forme Zygarde
- Therian Landorus
- Dragonite
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Palkia
- Groudon
- Solgaleo
- Origin Forme Giratina
- Ho-Oh
- Mewtwo
- Xerneas
- Lugia
- Origin Forme Dialga
- Reshiram
- Kyogre
- Zarude
- Gyarados
- Hero Forme Zacian
That covers everything you need to know about the best Pokemon GO PvP team for Stakataka.
