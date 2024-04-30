Best Speedsters to use in Pokemon Unite Season 19

As Pokemon Unite progresses into Season 19, the game's dynamic nature continues to evolve, particularly when it comes to the role of a Speedster. These critters, known for their high mobility and burst damage, play a crucial part in shaping the battlefield. Whether you're playing solo or as part of a team, mastering a Speedster can significantly impact your climb up the ranks.

In this article, we will explore some of the best Speedsters this season, along with the best recommended Pokemon Unite builds and strategic tips.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Pokemon Unite Season 19: Best Speedsters to use

1) Dodrio

Dodrio in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dodrio continues to be a formidable choice in the Speedster category, versatile and powerful. Despite a nerf to Drill Peck, Dodrio's Tri-Attack and Jump Kick abilities remain highly effective for inflicting significant single-target damage.

Mastering Dodrio requires a deep understanding of its mechanics, particularly the importance of landing boosted attacks. These attacks inflict damage and reduce cooldowns, allowing for rapid successive attacks.

Recommended Dodrio build:

Attack Weight enhances Dodrio's burst capability by increasing attack after scoring goals.

enhances Dodrio's burst capability by increasing attack after scoring goals. Razor Claw provides extra damage following basic attacks, perfect for Dodrio’s hit-and-run style.

provides extra damage following basic attacks, perfect for Dodrio’s hit-and-run style. Charging Charm or Float Stone - Charging Charm boosts the next basic attack after using a move, pairing well with Dodrio's combo play. Alternatively, Float Stone improves mobility and attack, which is crucial for positioning in team fights.

or Charging Charm boosts the next basic attack after using a move, pairing well with Dodrio's combo play. Alternatively, Float Stone improves mobility and attack, which is crucial for positioning in team fights. Battle Item: Full Heal is essential to prevent crowd control from hindering Dodrio’s mobility and effectiveness.

is essential to prevent crowd control from hindering Dodrio’s mobility and effectiveness. Emblems: Six white and six brown emblems to balance offense and durability.

Playing tips:

Spend time in practice sessions to perfect the sequence of Dodrio’s abilities.

Focus on landing the boosted attacks to keep your other abilities readily available.

Play aggressively when your cooldowns are low, but be ready to retreat quickly.

2) Meowscarada

Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meowscarada remains one of the best Speedsters, even after the recent attack stat nerf. The Trailblaze and Night Slash combination is straightforward yet highly effective, providing significant damage output. Its Unite Move in Pokemon Unite is one of the game's most devastating attacks, making Meowscarada a threat in any team fight.

Recommended Meowscarada build:

Muscle Band increases attack speed and damage, enhancing Meowscarada’s basic attacks.

increases attack speed and damage, enhancing Meowscarada’s basic attacks. Razor Claw works well with Meowscarada’s quick attack rate, providing additional damage.

works well with Meowscarada’s quick attack rate, providing additional damage. Energy Amplifier significantly reduces the cooldown of its powerful Unite Move, increasing overall damage output in matches.

significantly reduces the cooldown of its powerful Unite Move, increasing overall damage output in matches. Battle Item: Eject Button for better positioning to maximize the effectiveness of the Unite Move.

for better positioning to maximize the effectiveness of the Unite Move. Emblems: Six brown and six white for resilience and offensive capability.

Playing tips:

Prioritize leveling up to hit Level 13 as soon as possible, as the shield gained from Trailblaze at this level can change the tide of battle.

Use the Eject Button to reposition during your Unite Move to ensure maximum impact.

Farm aggressively to maintain a level advantage over opponents.

3) Zoroark

Zoroark in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Favored by high-level and competitive players, Zoroark’s toolkit rewards those who can master its intricate move combinations. With recent adjustments to Night Slash, the Shadow Claw and Feint Attack build has become increasingly popular, particularly for executing low-health enemies efficiently.

Recommended Zoroark build:

Attack Weight and Aeos Cookie greatly enhance Zoroark’s attack and HP, which are crucial for its survival and effectiveness in engagements.

and greatly enhance Zoroark’s attack and HP, which are crucial for its survival and effectiveness in engagements. Weakness Policy or Float Stone enhances survivability or mobility, respectively, allowing Zoroark to adapt to various battle conditions.

or enhances survivability or mobility, respectively, allowing Zoroark to adapt to various battle conditions. Battle Item: Full Heal to counteract crowd control, maintaining Zoroark's fluid combat style.

to counteract crowd control, maintaining Zoroark's fluid combat style. Emblems: Six brown and six white to enhance both durability and attack capabilities.

Playing tips:

Learn the combo of Feint Attack into Shadow Claw to maximize damage output.

Use Zoroark’s illusion ability strategically to evade significant damage or to bait opponents.

Position wisely in team fights, aiming to target isolated or low-health enemies.

4) Leafeon

Leafeon in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leafeon in Pokemon Unite shines in coordinated teamplay but also holds its own in solo queues thanks to its recent buffs. It thrives in early-game scenarios where it can capitalize on its strengths and build an advantage quickly.

Recommended Leafeon build:

Attack Weight: Ideal for bolstering late-game offensive plays and pivotal team fights, where securing objectives and scoring points becomes crucial.

Ideal for bolstering late-game offensive plays and pivotal team fights, where securing objectives and scoring points becomes crucial. Float Stone: Boosts mobility, enabling Leafeon to navigate the battlefield more effectively and adapt quickly to changing combat scenarios.

Boosts mobility, enabling Leafeon to navigate the battlefield more effectively and adapt quickly to changing combat scenarios. Battle Item: Eject Button is extremely useful for quickly escaping tight spots or initiating critical engagements, providing strategic flexibility in crucial moments.

is extremely useful for quickly escaping tight spots or initiating critical engagements, providing strategic flexibility in crucial moments. Emblems: Six brown and six white to enhance both survival and offensive stats.

Playing tips:

Use the early game to your advantage by securing buffs and engaging in early skirmishes.

Communicate with your team to coordinate attacks, especially when playing in a more organized setting.

Push for an early lead and try to close out the game before late-game weaknesses become apparent.

Tips for Playing Speedsters

Practice Makes Perfect: Spend time in practice or casual matches to master the unique mechanics of your chosen Speedster.

Spend time in practice or casual matches to master the unique mechanics of your chosen Speedster. Positioning is Key: Utilize your mobility to position yourself advantageously in team fights and when executing objectives.

Utilize your mobility to position yourself advantageously in team fights and when executing objectives. Adapt Your Build: Depending on your matchup and the game's flow, be prepared to adjust your build to maximize your effectiveness.

Depending on your matchup and the game's flow, be prepared to adjust your build to maximize your effectiveness. Farm Efficiently: Ensure you're leveling up quickly by efficiently farming in the jungle. Speedsters rely heavily on hitting their power spikes before their opponents.

By mastering these Speedsters and utilizing their builds effectively, you can significantly enhance your gameplay experience in Pokemon Unite Season 19. Whether you prefer the relentless aggression of Meowscarada or the strategic depth of Zoroark, there’s a Speedster to match every playstyle.

If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:

Falinks: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite Season 19 Ranked Match regulations

Pokemon Unite update v1.14.1.5 patch notes

Season 23 Battle Pass All rewards and prices

Best Defenders to use in Pokemon Unite Season 19

Best beginner tips for Pokemon unite