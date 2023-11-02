In Pokemon GO, Hariyama is a formidable choice for the Great and Ultra Leagues. This pure Fighting-type creature has tremendous stamina and decent offense, making for a popular bulk choice or a bodyguard for the team. With the right team composition, it can be a potent force on the battlefield.

In this article, we'll explore the best team setups for Hariyama in both Great and Ultra Leagues in Pokemon GO, along with the strategies and advantages they offer.

Note: The teams listed in this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Best team for Hariyama in Pokemon GO's Great League

Hariyama team for Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the Great League, Hariyama is most effective with its moveset of Counter, Close Combat, and Heavy Slam. When paired with the right critter, it becomes even more dominant. Here's a winning combination for the Great League:

Hariyama - Counter + Close Combat, Heavy Slam

- Counter + Close Combat, Heavy Slam Mandibuzz - Snarl + Dark Pulse, Aerial Ace

- Snarl + Dark Pulse, Aerial Ace Stunfisk (Galarian) - Mud Shot + Rock Slide, Earthquake

This team brings several advantages to the table. Firstly, it has a lot of safe matchups, allowing you to recover from lost leads and escape perilous situations. The team also boasts excellent average bulk, which helps manage shields and overcome challenging scenarios. Additionally, the movesets are consistent, ensuring dependable damage output throughout battles.

One of the most remarkable features of this team is its resistance and coverage. It resists 14 out of 18 types, making it difficult for opponents to exploit type weaknesses. Moreover, the lineup can hit 15 of the 18 types super effectively, providing a versatile and effective response to a wide range of opponents.

Best team for Hariyama in Pokemon GO's Ultra League

Hariyama team for Ultra League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Transitioning to the Ultra League, Hariyama remains a strong contender with its familiar moveset of Counter, Close Combat, and Heavy Slam. Here's a recommended team for the Ultra League:

Hariyama - Counter + Close Combat, Heavy Slam

- Counter + Close Combat, Heavy Slam Jellicent - Hex + Surf, Shadow Ball

- Hex + Surf, Shadow Ball Aurorus - Powder Snow + Weather Ball (Ice), Meteor Beam

This Ultra League team covers most of the top meta threats, making it a strong choice for this league. While there may be a few vulnerabilities to watch out for, the team still offers mostly safe matchups. It can recover from unfavorable leads and allow quick escape from risky scenarios, just like the Great League team.

Similar to the Great League team, this lineup benefits from extremely consistent movesets that ensure good damage output. Additionally, it resists 11 of the 18 types, giving it solid defenses against a variety of opponents. It can also hit 14 of the 18 types super effectively, making it a versatile choice in offense.

Hariyama is a huge asset in both the Great and Ultra Leagues of Pokemon GO. By assembling the right team around it, you can maximize its potential and take on a wide array of opponents. The teams outlined here for Hariyama offer strong advantages in terms of type coverage, resistance, and consistent movesets.