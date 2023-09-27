Hisuian Voltorb has garnered attention once again in Pokemon GO for its potential as a counter to popular Water-type Pokemon, due to its unique Electric- and Grass- typing. Even though this variant of Voltorb is a valuable asset, it faces certain challenges, such as an inefficient moveset, susceptibility to Ice-type attacks, and dull stats.

In this article, we'll explore the best team compositions to maximize Hisuian Voltorb's potential in different league tiers, taking into account its strengths and weaknesses.

Note: The teams listed in this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Best team for Hisuian Voltorb in Pokemon GO's Great League

Best team for Hisuian Voltorb in Pokemon GO Great League. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the Great League, Hisuian Voltorb can shine when surrounded by the right teammates. Here's a recommended team composition:

Pokemon Fast Attacks Charged Attacks Hisuian Voltorb Charge Beam Thunderbolt, Energy Ball Pelipper Wing Attack Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane Medicham Counter Ice Punch, Psychic

This team offers a blend of safety and flexibility. Hisuian Voltorb can capitalize on its unique typing to counter Water-types. Medicham brings formidable offensive potential, while Pelipper provides valuable coverage and bulk.

Key Features:

Extremely safe matchups.

Flexibility in pivoting strategies.

Consistent movesets for dependable damage output.

It's worth noting that this team resists nine out of 18 types but is weak to the other nine. However, it can deal super-effective damage to 14 of the 18 types, giving you a strategic advantage in battle.

Best team for Hisuian Voltorb in Pokemon GO Ultra League

Best team for Hisuian Voltorb in Pokemon GO Ultra League. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the Ultra League, Hisuian Voltorb faces the challenge of not reaching the CP cap, which necessitates Best Buddying it for improved survivability. While still hindered by its moveset, Hisuian Voltorb can find success with the right partners.

Here's a recommended team for the Ultra League:

Pokemon Fast Attacks Charged Attacks Hisuian Voltorb Charge Beam Thunderbolt, Energy Ball Cresselia Lock On Focus Blast, Zap Cannon Registeel Psycho Cut Grass Knot, Moonblast

This team offers excellent average bulk, allowing you to manage shields and navigate tricky situations effectively. Hisuian Voltorb can still fulfill its Water counter role, and Registeel and Cresselia provide valuable support.

Key Features:

Excellent average bulk for survivability.

Safe matchups for consistent performance.

Flexibility for regaining advantage.

This team has the added benefit of resisting 14 out of 18 types while being weak to eight types. Furthermore, it can deal super-effective damage to 11 of the 18 types, giving you diverse tactical options.

While Hisuian Voltorb in Pokemon GO may have some limitations, selecting the right team composition can significantly enhance its performance in battle. In the Great League, a team featuring Medicham and Pelipper can capitalize on its strengths, while in the Ultra League, pairing it with Registeel and Cresselia provides a solid strategy.

Be aware of its weaknesses and exploit its super-effective coverage to make the most of Hisuian Voltorb's unique potential. With the right and preferably a bulkier team, you can turn this unusual variant into a formidable asset.