Pokemon GO Hisuian Voltorb PvP and PvE guide: Best movesets, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players who have been busy hatching 7km eggs in the Adventures Abound season may have stumbled upon Hisuian Voltorb. Instead of having the ordinary mono Electric typing of a standard Voltorb, this creature is an Electric/Grass-type species. It can also evolve into Hisuian Electrode when fed 50 candies. But how strong is the Pocket Monster in battle?

Put plainly, Hisuian Voltorb doesn't really have the IV stats or maximum CP to be a contender in traditional PvE and PvP environments in Pokemon GO. While the creature can be used in gym attacks, Team GO Rocket battles, and specialty PvP formats, it is outmatched otherwise.

Regardless, if Pokemon GO fans want to use Hisuian Voltorb in battle, they'll want to outfit it with the right movesets and be aware of its strongest counters.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

What is Hisuian Voltorb's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvE?

Hisuian Voltorb naturally benefits from using Grass/Electric-type moves in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Although Hisuian Voltorb doesn't have the stats to battle in most Pokemon GO raids, it can still take on poorly defended gyms and certain Team GO Rocket grunt teams. Trainers will have to use their best judgment before sending this Pocket Monster into battle, or they can evolve it into Hisuian Electrode for increased firepower.

Regardless, Hisuian Voltorb is best suited in PvE when it's using an Electric-type moveset. This is because, as a partial Electric-type creature itself, Hisuian Voltorb will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and increase its damage output. However, there are some alternatives to consider for this Pocket Monster.

Although a full Electric-type moveset like Charge Beam and Thunderbolt provides STAB and plenty of damage, it's technically better to opt for Tackle and Thunderbolt instead. While Tackle doesn't trigger STAB as a Normal-type move, the overall damage per second total is actually higher than a pure Electric-type moveset.

The final decision rests with each Pokemon GO player, but the use of Tackle is certainly something to consider at the very least.

Recommended PvE movesets for Hisuian Voltorb

Tackle + Thunderbolt

Charge Beam + Thunderbolt

What is Hisuian Voltorb's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvP?

Hisuian Voltorb has niche potential in some of Pokemon GO's special PvP formats (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like in the PvE arena, Hisuian Voltorb simply isn't much use on its own in the conventional PvP battle leagues. However, every so often, specialty formats like the Hisui Cup arrive. These cups can impose certain limits on the competition, allowing Hisuian Voltorb to be much more viable than it would normally be.

In this circumstance, Hisuian Voltorb can stick to Tackle and Thunderbolt for its base moveset, but it'll need an additional Charged Attack to improve its ability to counter additional enemy types. To capitalize on this, trainers are best served picking the Grass-type move Energy Ball, as it receives STAB and can help defeat Rock-, Ground-, and Water-type opponents.

Recommended PvP moveset for Hisuian Voltorb

Tackle + Thunderbolt + Energy Ball

What are the best counters to beat Hisuian Voltorb in Pokemon GO?

A Bug/Fire-type like Volcarona can give Hisuian Voltorb a tough time (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As an Electric/Grass-type species, Hisuian Voltorb is weak to Bug-, Fire-, Ice-, and and Poison-type attacks in Pokemon GO. By using Pocket Monsters that match these attack types, trainers can trigger STAB and deal a heavy amount of damage to Hisuian Voltorb.

With five total elemental types capable of countering Hisuian Voltorb, players have plenty of options to hamper the creature. Furthermore, trainers using the Hisuian creature will want to keep an eye out for Pokemon that hard counter it.

If players are looking for some of the top Pocket Monsters to beat Hisuian Voltorb, they can try the following:

Reshiram

Heatran

Volcarona

Nihilego

Chandelure

Baxcalibur

Darmanitan

Entei

Pheromosa

Blaziken

Moltres

Delphox

Roserade

Victini

Kyurem

Galarian Darmanitan

Mamoswine

Emboar

Genesect

For a species of Hisuian Voltorb's caliber, players don't necessarily need to use superpowered legendary creatures to defeat it. However, the picks listed above will get the job done quickly and efficiently.

Otherwise, as long as trainers are exploiting Hisuian Voltorb's weaknesses and are using high-IV and high-CP counters, they should be in good shape.