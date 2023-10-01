In the world of Pokemon GO, assembling the perfect team is essential for success in both PvE and PvP battles. Jolteon, a pure Electric-type Pokemon, is a popular choice among players due to its impressive offensive capabilities. However, Jolteon's frailty can be a drawback, making it crucial to construct a well-rounded team that can cover its weaknesses.

Being an Electric-type, Jolteon is weak against Ground-type moves and strong against Water and Flying-type Pokemon. In this article, we will explore the best teams for Jolteon in both the Great League and Ultra League, highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of each composition.

Note: The teams listed in this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Best team for Jolteon in Pokemon GO's Great League

Best team for Jolteon in Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Great League team with Jolteon at its core is designed to have mostly safe matchups. It excels at bouncing back from unfavorable leads and offers escape routes from challenging scenarios. Moreover, the team boasts consistent movesets, minimizing the reliance on baiting tactics.

Here's a recommended team composition for Jolteon in Pokemon GO Great League:

Pokemon Fast Attacks Charged Attacks Jolteon Volt Switch Discharge, Last Resort Pelipper Wing Attack Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane Medicham Counter Ice Punch, Psychic

This team is well-balanced in terms of type resistances and weaknesses, resisting 9 out of 18 types while being weak to only 6 types. Moreover, it can deal super-effective damage to 14 out of the 18 types, making this team a formidable opponent in battle. Jolteon's moveset, especially, is well-rounded to bait out shields.

Best team for Jolteon in Pokemon GO's Ultra League

Best team for Jolteon in Ultra League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Similar to the Great League team, the Ultra League lineup centered around Jolteon is designed to secure safe matchups and recover from unfavorable leads. What sets this team apart is its incredibly consistent movesets, guaranteeing dependable damage output in battles.

Here's a recommended team composition for Jolteon in Pokemon GO Ultra League:

Pokemon Fast Attacks Charged Attacks Jolteon Volt Switch Discharge, Last Resort Tapu Fini Water Gun Surf, Moonblast Registeel Lock On Focus Blast, Flash Cannon

With resistances to a remarkable 16 out of 18 types and vulnerabilities to only 6 types, this team boasts impressive durability. Furthermore, it can exploit the weaknesses of 12 out of 18 types, giving it a significant advantage in battle.

Constructing the ideal team for Jolteon in Pokemon GO requires careful consideration of movesets and type matchups. In both the Great League and Ultra League, Jolteon can shine as the centerpiece of a well-rounded team. These teams offer safe matchups, the ability to recover from lost leads, and consistent movesets, making them formidable contenders in battle.

It is important to remember that practice and strategy are crucial in mastering these teams. By understanding your opponents' tactics and leveraging the strengths of your Pokemon, you can maximize your chances of success with Jolteon as your ace.