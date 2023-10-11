Best team for Lilligant in Pokemon GO 

Pokemon GO trainers require the perfect battle roster to secure a win. Though one may emerge victorious in low-tier confrontation without the best team, excellent support is needed in high-tier. The mobile game has two battle formats: PvP and PvE. The party you use for PvP might perform differently than they can in PvE, and vice versa. In Lilligant’s case, you should prioritize monsters that cover their weaknesses and complement their strengths.

Lilligant is a Grass-type Pocket Monster, so the team you select for it should compensate for its vulnerabilities. Also, they should have comprehensive coverage against multiple attacks and be bulky with consistent movesets. With that said, this article details the ideal team for Lilligant in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best team for Lilligant in Great League of Pokemon GO

To maximize the effectiveness of Lilligant, you should add Pocket Monster, which addresses its weak points. The team you create can only be more helpful when each critter supports and boosts each other's strength. The success of winning the Great League battle depends on the strategic play.

This league restricts powerhouses with Combat Power (CP) of more than 1500.

Lilligant’s team in Pokemon GO Great League:

Lilligant as the Lead

as the Lead Lickitung as the Safeswap

as the Safeswap Medicam as the Closer

All moves and type for this team:

Lilligant

Fast move : Charm (Fairy)

: Charm (Fairy) Charged move: Petal Blizzard (Grass) and Hyper Beam (Normal)

Lickitung

Fast move : Lick (Ghost)

: Lick (Ghost) Charged move: Body Slam (Normal) and Power Whip (Grass)

Medicam

Fast move : Counter (Fighting)

: Counter (Fighting) Charged move: Psychic (Psychic) and Ice Punch (Ice)

This build gives a win against top meta Pokemon like Carbink, Pelipper, and Serperior. Covering Lilligant’s imperfections becomes much easier with this team composition.

Best team for Lilligant in Pokemon GO Ultra League

Remember, to create an optimal team for Lilligant in the Ultra League, it’s crucial to consider a few factors. Critters that work well in the Great League might not deliver the same results despite their higher CP in the Ultra League. Thus, it's essential to use monsters with comprehensive type coverage and enhance each other's power.

Lilligant’s team in Pokemon GO Ultra League:

Lilligant as the Lead

as the Lead Registeel as the Safeswap

as the Safeswap Swampert as the Closer

All moves and type for this team:

Lilligant

Fast move : Charm (Fairy)

: Charm (Fairy) Charged move: Petal Blizzard (Grass) and Hyper Beam (Normal)

Registeel

Fast move: Lock On (Normal)

Lock On (Normal) Charged move: Zap Cannon (Electric) and Focus Blast (Fighting)

Swampert

Fast move : Mud-shot (Ground)

: Mud-shot (Ground) Charged move: Hydro Cannon (Water) and Earthquake (Ground)

This build helps form a formidable party for Lilligant. Each entity in this team for the Ultra League is resistant to many move types and bolsters one another’s strength.

Best team for Lilligant in Pokemon GO Master League

As Master League stands out as the most demanding and most challenging PvP battle, you shouldn’t use monsters you’ve previously used in other leagues. The more versatile creatures you include, the higher your chances of winning matches with Lilligant.

Lilligant’s team in Pokemon GO Master League:

Groudon as the Lead

as the Lead Dragonite as the Safeswap

as the Safeswap Lilligant as the Closer

All moves and type for this team:

Groudon

Fast move : Charm (Fairy)

: Charm (Fairy) Charged move: Petal Blizzard (Grass) and Hyper Beam (Normal)

Dragonite

Fast move: Dragon Breathe (Dragon)

Dragon Breathe (Dragon) Charged move: Superpower (Fighting) and Dragon Claw (Dragon)

Lilligant

Fast move : Magical Leaf (Grass)

: Magical Leaf (Grass) Charged move: Petal Blizzard (Grass) and Hyper Beam (Normal)

To get the best results from Lilligant in Pokemon GO Master League, you should add the above-listed fighters to your ideal team.