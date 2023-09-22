Pokemon GO players have likely noticed that Shadow Zapdos has been the boss of September's Shadow Raids, giving them the opportunity to defeat and capture the powerful Legendary Bird. Although catching the Generation I creature is certainly an accomplishment, few trainers catch a Pocket Monster like Shadow Zapdos and don't wonder how proficient it is at battling.

The good news is that Shadow Zapdos is a very capable fighter in Pokemon GO battles in both the PvE and PvP arena. Thanks to its high Attack IVs augmented by its shadow form buff, Shadow Zapdos can be a high-quality PvE attacker while also performing well in Master League PvP in particular.

Although Shadow Zapdos is an efficient battler in Pokemon GO, trainers will want to complement it with a quality team.

What is the best PvE team for Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO?

A powerhouse like Shadow Metagross can assist Shadow Zapdos well in Pokemon GO. (Image via POGOShout/YouTube)

Since Shadow Zapdos is weak to Ice- and Rock-type attacks in Pokemon GO, one way to assemble a great PvE team around it is to protect it from its vulnerabilities. Fortunately, there are tons of Pocket Monsters that can get the job done while also doing well in raids, Team GO Rocket battles, and gym assaults.

Recommended PvE team for Shadow Zapdos:

Shadow Zapdos

Shadow Metagross

Lucario

Terrakion

Reshiram

Shadow Dragonite

With the team outlined above, Shadow Zapdos will have a raiding team that can easily protect it from Ice- and Rock-type foes in Pokemon GO. Furthermore, trainers can utilize the likes of Shadow Metagross, Terrakion, Lucario, and Reshiram in PvE battles that don't use a full six-Pokemon party like gym attacks and Team GO Rocket battles.

This team also provides a wide range of different elemental types within it, so countering opponents and winning type matchups shouldn't be particularly difficult.

What is the best team for Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO PvP?

Galarian Stunfisk remains an excellent anchor to most teams in PvP (Image via Niantic)

Much like in PvE environments, players will want to augment Shadow Zapdos' abilities in PvP by covering up its weaknesses and using creatures that are either strong on offense, defense, or both. Team-building is also influenced depending on which format the GO Battle League trainers are entering.

As previously mentioned, Shadow Zapdos performs best when it's in the Master League where its CP isn't restricted. However, with the right teammates around it in a PvP trio, it can still perform quite well against other trainers.

Recommended PvP teams for Shadow Zapdos:

Great League - Shadow Zapdos (Attacker), Medicham (Switch), Galarian Stunfisk (Defender)

- Shadow Zapdos (Attacker), Medicham (Switch), Galarian Stunfisk (Defender) Ultra League - Charizard (Attacker), Shadow Zapdos (Switch), Registeel (Defender)

- Charizard (Attacker), Shadow Zapdos (Switch), Registeel (Defender) Master League - Mewtwo (Attacker), Shadow Zapdos (Switch), Dialga (Defender)

All three team configurations above will ensure that Shadow Zapdos is protected from hard-hitting Ice- and Rock-type opponents while providing a well-balanced team that fits nicely into the ongoing PvP meta of the Adventures Abound season. However, trainers should remain flexible and swap out their teammates as needed if the recommended picks aren't getting the job done.

As long as players are using high CP, high IV Pocket Monsters that can effectively counter Ice- and Rock-type combatants, Shadow Zapdos will be in good hands.