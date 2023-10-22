Best teams for Zoroark in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players can encounter Zoroa in the upcoming Halloween 2023 - Part 2 event. The occasion will start at 10 am local time on October 26, 2023, and end at 5 pm on October 31, 2023. This provides an opportunity to add many things to your collection, from a Shiny variant to evolving Zoroa into Zoroark. Both Pocket Monsters are extremely powerful and possess illusionistic power.

Before bagging Zoroark from the event, the best thing to do would be to know its stats, movesets, and ideal team. This article will help you create the best teams for Zoroark, along with the movesets of each critter.

Best team for Zoroark in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Zorua and Zoroark as they appear in the game (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

To create a suitable team that addresses Zoroark's weaknesses, you must add fighters that solve this problem effectively. The team you build should complement Zoroark's power, and simultaneously, it should also bolster the strength of other Pokemon.

Since the Great League restricts monsters with higher Combat Power (CP), you would require critters with lower CP and great movesets. This league is all about strategic gameplay.

Team for Zoroark in Pokemon GO Great League

Zoroark as the Lead

as the Lead Lickitung as the Safe Swap

as the Safe Swap Medicham as the Closer

Attacks of every monster:

Zoroark

Fast Move : Shadow Claw

: Shadow Claw Charged Move: Sludge Bomb and Foul Play

Medicam

Fast Move : Counter

: Counter Charged Move: Ice Punch and Psychic

Lickitung

Fast Move : Lick

: Lick Charged Move: Power Whip and Body Slam

Focus on this build if you want to cover Zoroark's weaknesses and get the best coverage possible. Remember, by using shields effectively, you can increase your chances of winning.

Best team for Zororak in Pokemon GO Ultra League

Zoroark as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You must remember a few things before building the ideal battle team for Zoroark in the Ultra League. The team you used in the Great League should not be used in this format despite boasting high Combat Power. It would be best to go with new critters that can do more because you don’t need those that underwhelm in this league.

Team for Zoroark in Pokemon GO Master League

Zoroark as the Lead

as the Lead Registeel as the Safe Swap

as the Safe Swap Deoxys (Defense) as the Closer

Attacks of every critter:

Zoroark

Fast Move : Poison Sting

: Poison Sting Charged Move: Crunch and Aqua Tail

Registeel

Fast Move : Lock On

: Lock On Charged Move: Zap Cannon and Focus Blast

Deoxys (Defense)

Fast Move : Counter

: Counter Charged Move: Psycho Boost and Rock Slide

With this team composition, you can tackle top-meta critters in the Ultra League. The monsters added to this party are resistant to various moves and complement each other’s strengths.

Best team for Zoroark in Pokemon GO Master League

Close up look of Zoroark (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Master League team for Zoroark demands Pocket Monsters with incredible power. It’s the most challenging league where strong fighters participate. Remember, it is best to avoid creatures listed above for other leagues. The more versatile your team is, the closer you get to winning.

Team for Zoroark in Pokemon GO Master League

Zoroark as the Lead

Giratina (Altered Forme) as the Safe Swap

Xerneas as the Closer

All attacks for this team:

Zoroark

Fast Move : Poison Sting

: Poison Sting Charged Move: Crunch and Aqua Tail

Giratina (Altered Forme)

Fast move : Shadow Claw

: Shadow Claw Charged move: Shadow Sneak and Dragon Claw

Xerneas

Fast move : Geomancy

: Geomancy Charged move: Close Combat and Moonblast

These monsters provide great coverage against multiple threats in Pokemon GO Master League.