Best teams for Zoroark in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players can encounter Zoroa in the upcoming Halloween 2023 - Part 2 event. The occasion will start at 10 am local time on October 26, 2023, and end at 5 pm on October 31, 2023. This provides an opportunity to add many things to your collection, from a Shiny variant to evolving Zoroa into Zoroark. Both Pocket Monsters are extremely powerful and possess illusionistic power.
Before bagging Zoroark from the event, the best thing to do would be to know its stats, movesets, and ideal team. This article will help you create the best teams for Zoroark, along with the movesets of each critter.
Best team for Zoroark in the Great League of Pokemon GO
To create a suitable team that addresses Zoroark's weaknesses, you must add fighters that solve this problem effectively. The team you build should complement Zoroark's power, and simultaneously, it should also bolster the strength of other Pokemon.
Since the Great League restricts monsters with higher Combat Power (CP), you would require critters with lower CP and great movesets. This league is all about strategic gameplay.
Team for Zoroark in Pokemon GO Great League
- Zoroark as the Lead
- Lickitung as the Safe Swap
- Medicham as the Closer
Attacks of every monster:
Zoroark
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Move: Sludge Bomb and Foul Play
Medicam
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Move: Ice Punch and Psychic
Lickitung
- Fast Move: Lick
- Charged Move: Power Whip and Body Slam
Focus on this build if you want to cover Zoroark's weaknesses and get the best coverage possible. Remember, by using shields effectively, you can increase your chances of winning.
Best team for Zororak in Pokemon GO Ultra League
You must remember a few things before building the ideal battle team for Zoroark in the Ultra League. The team you used in the Great League should not be used in this format despite boasting high Combat Power. It would be best to go with new critters that can do more because you don’t need those that underwhelm in this league.
Team for Zoroark in Pokemon GO Master League
- Zoroark as the Lead
- Registeel as the Safe Swap
- Deoxys (Defense) as the Closer
Attacks of every critter:
Zoroark
- Fast Move: Poison Sting
- Charged Move: Crunch and Aqua Tail
Registeel
- Fast Move: Lock On
- Charged Move: Zap Cannon and Focus Blast
Deoxys (Defense)
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Move: Psycho Boost and Rock Slide
With this team composition, you can tackle top-meta critters in the Ultra League. The monsters added to this party are resistant to various moves and complement each other’s strengths.
Best team for Zoroark in Pokemon GO Master League
The Master League team for Zoroark demands Pocket Monsters with incredible power. It’s the most challenging league where strong fighters participate. Remember, it is best to avoid creatures listed above for other leagues. The more versatile your team is, the closer you get to winning.
Team for Zoroark in Pokemon GO Master League
- Zoroark as the Lead
- Giratina (Altered Forme) as the Safe Swap
- Xerneas as the Closer
All attacks for this team:
Zoroark
- Fast Move: Poison Sting
- Charged Move: Crunch and Aqua Tail
Giratina (Altered Forme)
- Fast move: Shadow Claw
- Charged move: Shadow Sneak and Dragon Claw
Xerneas
- Fast move: Geomancy
- Charged move: Close Combat and Moonblast
These monsters provide great coverage against multiple threats in Pokemon GO Master League.