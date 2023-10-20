Pokemon GO - Best Halloween Cup: Great League edition team choices

October in Pokemon GO is marked by an air of spookiness, whether it is Ghost and Dark-type Pocket Monsters taking over 5-star and Mega raids or the event lineup in general. It is, therefore, only fitting that the Halloween Cup also makes its much-anticipated return to Pokemon GO Battle League during this period.

Pokemon GO's Halloween cup will kick off on October 21 and end on November 4, 2023. This special Cup will follow the Great League format, which means it will have a maximum CP cap of 1,500. It only allows the following types of Pocket Monsters to participate in battles: Ghost, Dark, Poison, Bug, and Fairy.

This guide contains the best picks for each position — lead, switch, and closer — worth considering if you plan to participate in Pokemon GO's Halloween Cup.

Best leads for Pokemon GO's Halloween Cup: Great League Edition

Golbat, Carbink, Scizor (Image via TPC)

1) Golbat or Shadow Golbat

Base stats

Attack : 161

: 161 Defense : 150

: 150 Stamina: 181

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Psychic Fang and Shadow Ball

2) Carbink

Base stats

Attack : 95

: 95 Defense : 285

: 285 Stamina: 137

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

5/15/15

Candy XL recommended but not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Rock Throw

Rock Throw Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Moonblast

3) Shadow Scizor

Base stats

Attack : 236

: 236 Defense : 181

: 181 Stamina: 172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Bullet Punch

Bullet Punch Charged Attacks: Night Slash and Iron Head

Honorable mentions

Greninja with Water Shuriken + Hydro Cannon* and Night Slash

with Water Shuriken + Hydro Cannon* and Night Slash Toxapex with Poison Jab + Brine and Sludge Wave

with Poison Jab + Brine and Sludge Wave Shadow Galvantula with Volt Switch + Cross Poison and Discharge

with Volt Switch + Cross Poison and Discharge Galarian Wheezing with Fairy Wind + Sludge and Overheat

with Fairy Wind + Sludge and Overheat Mandibuzz with Snarl + Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse

Best switches for Pokemon GO's Halloween Cup: Great League Edition

Golbat, Overqwil, Skuntank (Image via TPC)

1) Golbat or Shiny Golbat

Base stats

Attack : 161

: 161 Defense : 150

: 150 Stamina: 181

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Psychic Fang and Shadow Ball

2) Overqwil

Base stats

Attack : 222

: 222 Defense : 171

: 171 Stamina: 198

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Poison Jab

Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Shadow Ball

Note: You can use Hisuian Quilfish with the same moveset as well.

3) Shadow Skuntank

Base stats

Attack : 184

: 184 Defense : 132

: 132 Stamina: 230

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Poison Jab

Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Crunch and Flamethrower

Honorable mentions

Toxapex with Poison Jab + Brine and Sludge Wave

with Poison Jab + Brine and Sludge Wave Shadow or regular Drapion with Poison Sting + Crunch and Sludge Bomb

with Poison Sting + Crunch and Sludge Bomb Nidoqueen with Poison Jab + Poison Fang and Earth Power

with Poison Jab + Poison Fang and Earth Power Shadow Alolan Grimer with Poison Jab + Crunch and Sludge Bomb

with Poison Jab + Crunch and Sludge Bomb Swalot with Mud Shot + Sludge Bomb and Ice Beam

Best closers for Pokemon GO's Halloween Cup: Great League Edition

Carbink, Toxapex, Galarian Moltres (Image via TPC)

1) Carbink

Base stats

Attack : 95

: 95 Defense : 285

: 285 Stamina: 137

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

5/15/15

Candy XL is recommended but not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Rock Throw

Rock Throw Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Moonblast

2) Toxapex

Base stats

Attack : 114

: 114 Defense : 273

: 273 Stamina:137

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Poison Jab

Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Brine and Sludge Wave

3) Galarian Moltres

Base stats

Attack : 202

: 202 Defense : 231

: 231 Stamina: 207

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

4/14/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Brave Bird and Ancient Power

Honorable mentions

Froslass with Powder Snow + Avalanche and Shadow Ball

with Powder Snow + Avalanche and Shadow Ball Forretress with Bug Bite + Mirror Shot and Earthquake

with Bug Bite + Mirror Shot and Earthquake Azumarill with Bubble + Ice Beam and Play Rough

with Bubble + Ice Beam and Play Rough Shadow Mawile with Fairy Wind + Iron Head and Play Rough

with Fairy Wind + Iron Head and Play Rough Shadow Skuntank with Poison Jab + Crunch and Flamethrower

Alongside the Halloween Cup, the open Ultra League of Pokemon GO Battle League will also be available from October 21-28. The Master League will take its place from October 28 to November 4.

You can check out all the event bonuses in the first phase of Pokemon GO's Halloween celebrations.