Pokemon GO - Best Halloween Cup: Great League edition team choices

October in Pokemon GO is marked by an air of spookiness, whether it is Ghost and Dark-type Pocket Monsters taking over 5-star and Mega raids or the event lineup in general. It is, therefore, only fitting that the Halloween Cup also makes its much-anticipated return to Pokemon GO Battle League during this period.
Pokemon GO's Halloween cup will kick off on October 21 and end on November 4, 2023. This special Cup will follow the Great League format, which means it will have a maximum CP cap of 1,500. It only allows the following types of Pocket Monsters to participate in battles: Ghost, Dark, Poison, Bug, and Fairy.
This guide contains the best picks for each position — lead, switch, and closer — worth considering if you plan to participate in Pokemon GO's Halloween Cup.
Best leads for Pokemon GO's Halloween Cup: Great League Edition
1) Golbat or Shadow Golbat
Base stats
- Attack: 161
- Defense: 150
- Stamina: 181
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack
- Charged Attacks: Psychic Fang and Shadow Ball
2) Carbink
Base stats
- Attack: 95
- Defense: 285
- Stamina: 137
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 5/15/15
- Candy XL recommended but not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Rock Throw
- Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Moonblast
3) Shadow Scizor
Base stats
- Attack: 236
- Defense: 181
- Stamina: 172
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Bullet Punch
- Charged Attacks: Night Slash and Iron Head
Honorable mentions
- Greninja with Water Shuriken + Hydro Cannon* and Night Slash
- Toxapex with Poison Jab + Brine and Sludge Wave
- Shadow Galvantula with Volt Switch + Cross Poison and Discharge
- Galarian Wheezing with Fairy Wind + Sludge and Overheat
- Mandibuzz with Snarl + Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse
Best switches for Pokemon GO's Halloween Cup: Great League Edition
1) Golbat or Shiny Golbat
Base stats
- Attack: 161
- Defense: 150
- Stamina: 181
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack
- Charged Attacks: Psychic Fang and Shadow Ball
2) Overqwil
Base stats
- Attack: 222
- Defense: 171
- Stamina: 198
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Shadow Ball
Note: You can use Hisuian Quilfish with the same moveset as well.
3) Shadow Skuntank
Base stats
- Attack: 184
- Defense: 132
- Stamina: 230
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Crunch and Flamethrower
Honorable mentions
- Toxapex with Poison Jab + Brine and Sludge Wave
- Shadow or regular Drapion with Poison Sting + Crunch and Sludge Bomb
- Nidoqueen with Poison Jab + Poison Fang and Earth Power
- Shadow Alolan Grimer with Poison Jab + Crunch and Sludge Bomb
- Swalot with Mud Shot + Sludge Bomb and Ice Beam
Best closers for Pokemon GO's Halloween Cup: Great League Edition
1) Carbink
Base stats
- Attack: 95
- Defense: 285
- Stamina: 137
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 5/15/15
- Candy XL is recommended but not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Rock Throw
- Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Moonblast
2) Toxapex
Base stats
- Attack: 114
- Defense: 273
- Stamina:137
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Brine and Sludge Wave
3) Galarian Moltres
Base stats
- Attack: 202
- Defense: 231
- Stamina: 207
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 4/14/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack
- Charged Attacks: Brave Bird and Ancient Power
Honorable mentions
- Froslass with Powder Snow + Avalanche and Shadow Ball
- Forretress with Bug Bite + Mirror Shot and Earthquake
- Azumarill with Bubble + Ice Beam and Play Rough
- Shadow Mawile with Fairy Wind + Iron Head and Play Rough
- Shadow Skuntank with Poison Jab + Crunch and Flamethrower
Alongside the Halloween Cup, the open Ultra League of Pokemon GO Battle League will also be available from October 21-28. The Master League will take its place from October 28 to November 4.
You can check out all the event bonuses in the first phase of Pokemon GO's Halloween celebrations.