Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1

Pokemon GO has crossed over into another spooky season, with the first part of its Halloween 2023 event taking place from October 19 to October 26. Dark- and Ghost-type Pocket Monsters have come out to play once more for All Hallow's Eve, including the Paldean species, Greavard, and its evolution, Houndstone.

The weeklong event gives players plenty of time to capture the creeping Pocket Monsters that shift through the night. However, certain tips can help make the event run as smoothly as possible for trainers.

Although Pokemon GO players are free to do as they wish, sticking to this advice can help them maximize their time during the first part of the Halloween event.

Tips and tricks for Pokemon GO's Halloween 2023 Part I event

Perfect your throwing technique as much as possible

High-quality throws in Pokemon GO will be rewarded during Halloween Part I (Image via Niantic)

Every so often, Pokemon GO events come along that reward players for having pinpoint accuracy with their throws. Such is the case for Part I of Halloween 2023, which will reward extra candy based on how well-aimed a player's throw is when they capture a Pocket Monster.

As mentioned earlier, Halloween 2023 Part I will feature the debut of Greavard and Houndstone. Trainers hoping to evolve a few Houndstone before the end of the event would be wise to practice their throwing mechanics as much as possible, either in the game itself or via third-party apps. Moreover, the extra candy can be helpful for evolving Phantump into Trevenant or Misdreavus into Mismagius.

Dark- and Fighting-type Pokemon are your friend

Raiders will want to prioritize the use of Dark- and Fighting-type Pocket Monsters in their parties (Image via Niantic)

Halloween is undoubtedly a Ghost- and Dark-type Pokemon GO event. Trainers who are hoping to take on raids of any difficulty will want to lean heavily on using Dark- and Fighting-type 'mons.

Ghost-type raid bosses won't last long against Dark-type raid attackers. Many high-tier Fighting-type creatures are the best options to take down Dark-type bosses like Darkrai.

Moreover, Bug- and Fairy-type Pokemon/moves can also handle Dark-type bosses. Specifically, if trainers are hoping to quickly take down Guzzlord as a raid boss, using powerful Fairy-type creatures should do the job since it takes 256% damage from their attacks.

Open friend gifts as much as possible

7km eggs from gifts will lead to fairly rare Pokemon during Halloween (Image via Niantic)

It isn't very often that creatures like Galarian Yamask are made available in abundance in Pokemon GO, and Halloween 2023 Part I offers it up as a 7km egg hatch. Since this is the case, trainers should add as many friends as they can and open their gifts whenever possible so that they always have a 7km in their incubator(s).

Hatching Pokemon also rewards bonus candy during the Halloween event, so this time of the year is one of the best opportunities to get a Galarian Yamask and evolve it into Runerigus. Put plainly, this variant of Yamask doesn't appear very often elsewhere, so players should seize the moment as best they can.

Keep an eye on your local Pokestops

Three Pokemon will be particularly useful for extra rewards during Halloween Part I (Image via Niantic)

As with many other major events in Pokemon GO, Pokestop Showcases will be active during Halloween Part I. To be specific, showcases will require either Shuppet, Banette, or Greavard to be entered, so trainers will want to keep these creatures in mind as they roam the game map.

It should be noted that the same Pokestops that saw showcases in previous Adventures Abound seasons will host them during Halloween, as they're set on a seasonal basis. Even if Pokemon GO trainers don't win these showcases, they can still rack up plenty of free rewards just for participating.