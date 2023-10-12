"Don't give up": Pokemon GO trainer urges others to dive into Guzzlord raids

Pokemon GO players enjoying the game this October have likely noticed a looming Ultra Beast appearing in 5-star raids in the form of Guzzlord, a Dark/Dragon-type from the reaches of Ultra Space. Although it appears to be a fearsome Pocket Monster, one trainer took to Reddit to assure players that the massive Ultra Beast isn't as dangerous in raids as it appears.

The Pokemon GO player Merganzer shared a post on the game's official subreddit on October 11, 2023, remarking that Guzzlord can be safely beaten with only two raid participants. To put things plainly, Merganzer remarked to fans that two trainers can easily take down Guzzlord in 5-star raids with just a few Fairy-type creatures between them.

In the comments, Pokemon GO fans repeated the sentiment, sharing their own stories of deftly defeating Guzzlord.

Pokemon GO players share their experiences beating 5-star Guzzlord raids

In the comments to the original Reddit post, Pokemon GO fans shared their own tales of being able to defeat Guzzlord without too much effort. Since the Ultra Beast is a Dark/Dragon-type, it's incredibly weak to Fairy-type attacks/Pokemon, taking 256% damage from any Fairy-type move.

Because this is the case, even though Guzzlord has increased durability and health as a raid boss, hammering away at it with Fairy-type moves rapidly depletes its boosted HP total. Many Pokemon GO trainers shared the sentiment of Guzzlord being a very simple 5-star raid boss to beat with just one other partner, thanks to its Achilles Heel.

Fans detail their experiences beating Guzzlord raids solo or with one friend (Image via Reddit)

Some fans remarked that they had no idea that Guzzlord was so easy to beat in raids, leading them to leave the lobby since a full raiding party wasn't assembled. A few players lamented the lack of knowledge of Guzzlord's weaknesses by some high-level trainers, but others pointed out that many fans of the game weren't well-versed in the type matchups of the Pokemon series.

This certainly makes sense, as not every trainer in the community is a hardcore Pokemon fan, and some simply play the game to pass the time. One player confirmed as much by remarking that they only played Pokemon GO while out walking their dog and that they weren't exactly aware of which types countered Guzzlord.

One fan admits they don't know the type matchups since they're not a serious player (Image via Reddit)

Hopefully, this subreddit post by Merganzer will help inform some of the more lax trainers that they can comfortably beat 5-star Guzzlord raids with just a few Fairy-type creatures. Since many players aren't incredibly dedicated to accruing the best raiding parties, battling a 5-star like Guzzlord might seem daunting, but this isn't the case.

With that in mind, trainers of all skill levels have until October 20 to take on Guzzlord raids of their own. Given how incredibly vulnerable it is to Fairy-type attacks, even relatively non-committal players shouldn't have too tough of a time beating the Ultra Beast with just one other ally or even solo.