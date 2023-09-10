Best tips and tricks to quickly complete A Paldean Adventure Special Research Season 12 questline in Pokemon GO

A Paldean Adventure is the first event of Pokemon GO's season of Adventures Abound. It introduces starters from the Paldea Region to Niantic's mobile game. The addition of this content allows you to access a new Special Research questline, which can be claimed by logging into the game at any point between 10 am local time on September 5, 2023, and 9:59 am local time on December 1, 2023. Once you get this mission, you can complete it at your own pace. That is because Special Research quests don't have expiration dates.

The first two stages of the mission in question are simple to finish. The initial one requires you to catch any eight wild Pocket Monsters. To complete the second stage, you need to catch three Pokemon and take a snapshot of a wild critter. Once you finish the first stage, you will be posed with a question, and when you reach this mission's third phase, its tasks will get exponentially difficult.

This guide will provide you with an overview to help you complete this Special Research easily.

Which route to choose for A Paldean Adventure Special Research in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

After you complete this Research's first stage, you will be given the option to choose between Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly as the route. Since the tasks under each path are identical, you can choose one based on your favorite Generation IX starter.

The only differences between those routes are the critter you have to evolve and the reward encounters you get. At one point, you get Hoppip if you choose Sprigatito, Houndour if you choose Fuecoco, and Buizel if you select Quaxly.

How to quickly complete Stage 3 of A Paldean Adventure Special Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks in Stage 3 of Pokemon GO's A Paldean Adventure Special Research are:

Spin 50 PokeStops of Gyms

Catch 200 Pokémon

Send 60 Gifts to friends

Evolve a Quaxly

Earn a heart with your buddy on seven different days

Since you need to earn a Heart with your buddy on seven different days, you can divide the tasks of this mission across these days. Spinning seven to eight PokeStops every 24 hours will lead to the completion of this stage's first part easily.

To complete the second one, you need to catch approximately 30 Pokemon every day. This is a good thing as you can passively earn Stardust, XP, Candy, and more as you complete the task.

Sending 60 Gifts to friends over seven days might be a difficult task if you don't have many friends. You can't even count on the same pals since you can only send them presents once they open the previous ones they received from you.

Participating in Pokemon GO raids is a good idea as it lets you send friend requests to all fellow raiders. You can each person who accepts your request a Gift to easily finish this task.

Evolving a Sprigatito into Floragato, Fuecoco into Crocalor, or Quaxly into Quaxwell and earning one heart are the easiest parts of this stage. This task is self-explanatory.

Expand Tweet

How to quickly complete Stage 4 of A Paldean Adventure Special Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks in Stage 4 of this Pokemon GO Special Research:

Explore 30 km

Catch 400 Pokemon

Earn 40 Candy while walking with your buddy

Evolve Floragato/Crocalor/Quaxell

Visit Pokéstops on 14 different days

The earliest you can complete this phase is 14 days since its last task depends entirely on PokeStops being visited on separate days.

Therefore, the best way to approach this stage is to break down the big numbers. Walking 30 km in a single day might be difficult, but over two weeks, it comes down to just over 2 km each day. This will make completing the first task quite easy.

Catching only 31 Pokemon every day will allow you to finish the second one in 13 days. Earning 40 Candy with your Buddy might be the difficult bit. It is recommended that you have a critter with a 1km Buddy. The following critters qualify for this: Caterpie, Pikachu, Magikarp, Aron, Wailmer, Bidoof, Purrloin, Sewaddle, Fletchling, and Skwovet.

Evolving Floragato into Meowscarada, Crocalor into Skeledirge, or Quaxell into Quaquaval is the easiest part of this task, as it almost comes as a passive benefit.

How to quickly complete Stage 5 of A Paldean Adventure Special Research in Pokemon GO

Note: There is not enough information available about this part of the Special Research yet. This section of the article will be updated as more information is revealed about it.

Expand Tweet

As you complete this Special Research, you can also try out the best Paldean Starter in Pokemon GO PvP.