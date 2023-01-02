Can Alolan Sandshrew be shiny in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

In the new year, Pokemon GO players can look forward to various events and opportunities to catch different pocket monsters. Niantic has revealed the game's content for January 2023, including Spotlight Hour events featuring specific Pokemon, such as Alolan Sandshrew.

During these events and Community Days, players have a better chance of encountering and catching the featured Pokemon. Additionally, they may even receive bonuses for participation.

With the debut of Alolan Sandshrew, shiny collectors are excited to figure out its availability and compatibility. Fortunately, they will be able to get their hands on the rare creature.

Below is everything important about enhancing your chances of catching Shiny Alolan Sandshrews in the game.

Steps to catch a Shiny Alolan Sandshrew in Pokemon GO

FlareBlaze @FlareblazeA



3rd: Alolan Sandshrew

10th: Swirlix

17th: Seedot

24th: Tynamo (Yes, it can be Shiny!)

31st Blitzle



#PokemonGO Here's all the Pokémon spawning more frequently every Tuesday throughout January 20233rd: Alolan Sandshrew10th: Swirlix17th: Seedot24th: Tynamo(Yes, it can be Shiny!)31st Blitzle Here's all the Pokémon spawning more frequently every Tuesday throughout January 2023 3rd: Alolan Sandshrew ✨ 10th: Swirlix ✨ 17th: Seedot ✨ 24th: Tynamo ✨ (Yes, it can be Shiny!) 31st Blitzle ✨ #PokemonGO https://t.co/1hglIv9mnv

The upcoming Spotlight Hour event is set to feature the Alolan Sandshrew this Tuesday, January 3, 2023, starting at 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During this period, Pokemon GO trainers can encounter the pocket monster at an increased spawn rate.

Alolan Sandshrew is a dual Ice and Steel-type pocket monster running rampant in the wild. Niantic developers will provide an exclusive 2x Evolution XP bonus for this Pokemon during the Spotlight Hour.

During the event, the spawn rate will increase, allowing players to catch numerous copies of the featured Pokemon. Once trainers have collected enough Candy from catching the fighters, they can use it later to evolve the strongest Alolan Sandshrew with the best IVs and stats. The shiny variant of the pocket monster is also available to encounter on the platform.

Evolving it will result in a Shiny Alolan Sandslash and provide players with Pokemon GO Candy. They can use several strategies to capture the Shiny Alolan Sandshrew in an easy fashion.

Alolan Sandshrew's Pokemon GO spawn rate gets drastically boosted in snowy weather. If players are looking to encounter its shiny variant, the perfect place to go hunting is in areas where it snows. Even if there's no snow around, there are other ways to boost the creature's spawn rate as well.

One option for trainers is to use Incense in Pokemon GO. This item increases the rate at which Pokemon appear for the players who have attached it to themselves. If they're in a snowy area, using it can further enhance the already boosted appearance of the Shiny Alolan Sandshrew.

In addition to using these Incenses, players can also try another in-game item called a Lure Module. These are known to increase the spawn rate of Pokemon in a specific area. They attach to Pokestops and Gyms, and once active, the appearance count of critters in the area significantly increases.

With an already boosted spawn rate during spotlight hour, attaching a Lure Module to a Pokestop or Gym in a snowy area and using Incense on can aggressively increase the number of times that the Alolan Sandshrew will appear.

Players should keep in mind that increasing the spawn rate of Pocket Monsters can lead to an increased encounter rate. This can be extremely useful for Pokemon GO trainers trying to catch a Shiny Alolan Sandshrew.

More about Alolan Sandshrew

The Alolan Sandshrew is a regional variant of Sandshrew, which is originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). It is a dual-type Ice and Steel Pokemon, and is weak to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type moves.

The creature's best moveset combines Powder Snow and Blizzard, which results in 7.33 DPS. It has a max Pokemon GO CP of 1462, with stats of 125 Attack, 129 Defense, and 137 Stamina Power.

It is said that this Pokemon's body is configured to absorb water, enabling it to survive in even arid deserts. Alolan Sandshrews usually curl up to defend themselves from vicious foes and enemies.

Poll : 0 votes