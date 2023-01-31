Can Blitzle be shiny in the upcoming Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO? (January 31)

With Pokemon GO's next Spotlight Hour event taking place tomorrow at 6 pm, trainers everywhere are gearing up for the chance to expand their collections. This week, players will see the zebra Pokemon Blitzle appearing much more frequently during the event. However, players may be after a special variety of the creature.

Shiny Pokemon are highly sought after by trainers. Due to their unique changes in color pallets and the sheer rarity of the variant, trainers will never turn down an opportunity to have a new Shiny Pokemon in their collection.

Niantic is notoriously selective about which Shiny Pokemon appear in-game. Even though Pokemon GO has the data and models for every Shiny Pokemon in the franchise in the game files, the company is the one who determines whether or not they can be obtained in the game.

It has been confirmed that Shiny Blitzle will appear during the upcoming Spotlight Hour event. Knowing this, players can begin to gather their resources for the hunt to come. Here are some helpful tips that every shiny hunter should keep in mind when trying to find the rare form of the creature.

Tips for finding Shiny Bliztle in Pokemon GO

Blitzle as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers often overlook the weather when shiny hunting. Pokemon GO has a Weather Boosting mechanic that increases the likelihood of certain creatures spawning in a given area depending on the weather and the element of the wild Pokemon.

Since Blitzle is a pure Electric-type Pokemon, it has the best chance of spawning in areas experiencing rainy weather conditions. Though Blitzle is practically guaranteed to spawn during the Spotlight Hour's duration, having a free boost to the already high spawn rate can significantly decrease the time it would take for a Shiny Bliztle to hypothetically spawn.

In a similar vein, players should be sure to stock up on consumables that directly increase the general spawn rate of certain areas. The Incense and Lure Module items are the two most important resources trainers can have on them when shiny hunting in Pokemon GO. This is because they can be used to establish a patrol route.

Having a path that goes around three or four Pokestops is a good way to maximize efficiency when it comes to an event such as a Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO, where time is scarce. Having a path between these Pokestops to walk through allows trainers to make use of the Incense as it continuously spawns wild creatures as long as they remain mobile.

Hopefully, with the right circumstances and enough patience, players will be able to find their new Shiny Blitzle during Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hour. After obtaining one, the natural next step would be to evolve it. This can be achieved by collecting 50 Blitzle candies, which can be obtained during the event by catching and transferring 10 Blitzles.

