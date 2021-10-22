Can Frillish be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Frillish is a sought-after Pokemon in Pokemon GO, primarily due to its evolution Jellicent being a powerful pick in Battle League PvP. But trainers may also be curious if the spooky Water/Ghost-type has available shiny forms.

Frillish is an interesting Pokemon in both Pokemon GO and the main line games, possessing two different forms based on the gender of the Pokemon. This is similar to other Pokemon in Pokemon GO such as Pikachu, Pyroar, or Wobbuffet.

The two possess different colorations, with the male sporting a light blue color and the female appearing in pink. When it comes to the shiny forms, trainers keep wondering if both male and female forms have shiny forms available. The answer, at the moment, is both yes and no.

Pokemon GO: More info on Frillish's shiny forms

Female (left) and male (right) Frillish portrayed in the Pokemon Trading Card Game (Image via The Pokemon Company).

Thanks to the data mining done by the Pokemon GO community, it is possible to know what the shiny forms of both male and female Frillish look like. The male's shiny form swaps its blue color for a green and beige color scheme, while the female's retains its pink coloration as an accent but possesses a rose red body.

Although these shiny forms have been found within Pokemon GO's game data, they have not been officially released by Niantic as of yet. However, the data being present in-game is a positive sign. This places Frillish among the list of as-of-yet "unreleased" shiny forms that may be under consideration for release in the future.

Frillish in general has spent less than a year in Pokemon GO, with male and female forms having been released on January 11 and March 1 of 2021, respectively.

The Pokemon has so far appeared in many ways, including in the wild, as a reward for research, and as a reward for reaching certain tiers of Pokemon GO's Battle League ranking.

It's not yet clear when Niantic plans to release Frillish's shiny forms, as the Pokemon has been largely absent from October events despite being a Ghost-type Pokemon.

However, Niantic releases updates on a fairly consistent basis, especially towards the end of each month. As such, Pokemon GO trainers may not need to wait much longer for an announcement from the developers.

This isn't guaranteed, but players can have hope. If Frillish gets featured in an upcoming Community Day event, that may be the perfect opportunity for its shiny forms to be implemented.

