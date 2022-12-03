Can Galarian Mr. Mime be shiny in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

With the latest season, the month of December in Pokemon GO has the entire community excited. There are several Pokemon to catch, a variety of activities to take part in, and Legendary and Mega Battle Raids from Community days.

The latest season of Pokemon GO is named Mythical Wishes. One of the events from the new season offers players the opportunity to encounter the Galarian Mr. Mime. Trainers are flocking in to get their hands on this fighter and its shiny variant.

More about Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime in Pokemon GO this December 2020

The new season of Pokemon GO is considered one of the best to ever come to the platform. Mythical Wishes brings in bonuses, wild spawn changes, new Research Breakthrough encounters, and a lot more to delight trainers in the upcoming months. It also offers the debut of XXS and XXL Pocket Monsters on the platform.

One of the featured Pokemon of the season is the Galarian Mr. Mime. Known as the master of pantomime, Mr. Mime is able to create invisible objects with its gestures.

Shiny collectors have a lot to look forward to this season since there are several Pokemon with shiny variants that can be captured. One of them is Galarian Mr. Mime, which is available through the Research Breakthrough encounters of this new season of Pokemon GO.

Starting on December 1 at 1 pm PDT (GMT –7), completing the Field Research will give access to Research Breakthrough encounters with fighters like Galarian Mr. Mime, Delibird, Bagon, Deino, Furfrou, or Goomy.

Every Pokemon except Goomy has a chance of being shiny, and lucky trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime for the first time in the game. Trainers will have until March 1 at 1 pm PDT (GMT –7) to complete the Field Research.

More about Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime

Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime sports white and blue colors that replace the original pink and white. Although visually different, the stats and movesets of this fighter are the same as those of the original variant. This season marks Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime's debut in the game, and the Pokemon is highly sought-after by collectors.

The alternate design and rarity of a shiny variant make it much more valuable. Shadow Galarian Mr. Mime is the same dual Ice and Psychic-type fighter with a maximum CP of 2338 in Pokemon GO. Its best moveset is a combination of Confusion and Psychic (10.68 DPS). It has in-game stats of 183 Attack, 169 Defense, and 137 Stamina.

