Can Galarian Mr. Mime be shiny in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Field Research in Pokemon GO provides players with tasks to complete in exchange for rewards, including a chance to encounter some of the rarest Pocket Monsters. These tasks involve various gameplay activities, such as catching specific types of Pokemon, participating in Raid Battles, and earning Candy or Hearts with a designated Buddy.

If trainers complete seven tasks within seven days, they will receive a Research Breakthrough, which guarantees an encounter with a rare Pokemon. In January 2023, they can encounter Bagon, Deino, Delibird, Furfrou, Galarian Mr. Mime, or Goomy as Research Breakthrough rewards. While these Pocket Monsters can be caught, there is still the question of whether their shiny variants are available.

Players can catch shiny Galarian Mr. Mime in Pokemon GO this January

This January, Pokemon GO players can randomly encounter one of six potential Research Breakthrough rewards. These include Bagon, Deino, Delibird, Furfrou, Galarian Mr. Mime, and Goomy.

To be eligible for the reward, trainers must earn their seventh Field Research stamp and claim their reward before the end of the month. After this, the reward will be replaced with something else.

If players earn a stamp every day in January, they will have the opportunity to earn up to four Research Breakthroughs. This is a good way to accumulate Candy by catching multiple rare Pokemon.

Shiny Pokemon are rare alternate-colored versions of their original counterparts. Trainers will be able to catch shiny Galarian Mr. Mime during the Research Breakthrough encounters in the current season of Pokemon GO.

Since Galarian Mr. Mime is a dual Ice and Psychic-type Pokemon, it is more likely to appear in areas with snowy or windy weather. Players looking to catch the shiny version of this creature should take advantage of these weather conditions, which are common during winter. However, even if snowy or windy weather is not present, there are other ways to increase the Pocket Monster's spawn rate.

Trainers can greatly increase their chances of encountering a shiny Galarian Mr. Mime by using Incense. This item increases any Pocket Monster's spawn rate as it attaches itself to one's avatar. The Pokemon spawn rate drastically increases in the areas players explore for a certain amount of time.

Using Incense in snowy and windy areas enhances the already boosted spawn rate of Galarian Mr. Mime. The effects of this item can be further stacked on another in-game item: Lure Module.

Lure Modules have identical effects to Incense in Pokemon GO. These modules attach to different Pokestops and Gyms. Once the item is attached to these in-game spots, those locations will have higher Pokemon spawns.

Once again, using Incense, along with attaching Lure Modules to a Pokestop or Gym, will boost Galarian Mr. Mime's spawn rate significantly. An increased spawn rate means trainers can encounter more Pokemon than usual. This will help them catch up with the encounter rate of its shiny variant.

Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime is white and blue in color, replacing its original counterpart's pink and white. Despite their differences in appearance, the stats and movesets of both variants in Pokemon GO are the same.

Poll : 0 votes