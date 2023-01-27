Can Helioptile be shiny in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Pokemon GO has garnered high engagement with its new event, Crackling Voltage. The event celebrates Electric-type Pocket Monsters, featuring high-voltage species like Tapu Koko in Raid battles, Egg hatches, and Research encounters. Among these Electric-type species is Heliptile, a dual Normal and Electric-type monster with a maximum CP of 1054.

During the event, electric types will spawn more frequently in the wild, and there is also the possibility of encountering a shiny Tapu Koko during raids. Keeping that in account, the new event starts on Friday, January 27, at 10:00 am and ends on Sunday, February 5, at 11:59 pm local time.

PoGOCentral @pogo_central Crackling Voltage event info



The Crackling Voltage event begins soon in Crackling Voltage event infoThe Crackling Voltage event begins soon in #PokemonGO ! Another W event for the year ✨Crackling Voltage event info ✨The Crackling Voltage event begins soon in #PokemonGO ! Another W event for the year ✨ https://t.co/uNDpZXKkZi

That said, Helioptile debuted a year ago in Pokemon GO, so it's natural for players to wonder if it is shiny compatible.

Debut of Shiny Helioptile in Pokemon GO with the Crackling Energy event

Trainers can rest assured as the Pokemon GO developers have decided to debut Shiny Helioptile during this Crackling Voltage event. If you're looking for a Shiny Helioptile, you have several options.

You can find them in the wild, as a T1 Raid Boss, by hatching them from 7 km Eggs or by completing specific Field Research tasks. To make it more exciting, Pokemon GO announced that your chances of encountering a Shiny Helioptile in Raids and hatching from Eggs are higher than finding one in the wild.

Shiny Helioptile has an odd of approximately 1 in 64 encounters. Keep in mind that this is an estimation, so it's possible to encounter multiple Shiny Helioptiles in a row or go for a long time without finding one. However, there are ways to increase your chances by hatching eggs and boosting the encounter rate using in-game items.

Pokemon GO trainers can boost the spawn rate of Helioptile using Incense and Lure Modules in the wild. The higher the spawn rate, the higher the possibility of encountering a Shiny Helioptile. If you're on the hunt for a Shiny Helioptile, be prepared to put in some time and effort, but keep an eye out for any opportunities to increase your odds.

Where to find Shiny Helioptile in Pokemon GO?

The odds of coming across a shiny version of Helioptile in the wild are good enough. However, your chances of encountering a Shiny Helioptile increase further when participating in Raids or hatching one from 7km eggs.

While looking to encounter a Shiny Helioptile, your best bet is to participate in Tier 1 Raids. Defeating the boss in these raids increases your chances of encountering a Shiny Helioptile, as the odds of encountering one in these raids are higher than in the wild.

Helioptile and its shiny form can be encountered by completing a specific Field Research task; Power up a Pokemon five times.

Don't miss out on the Crackling Voltage event in Pokemon GO, which starts on January 27 and running until February 5. Take advantage of the bonuses offered during the event and have a chance to catch shiny versions of Helioptile and the legendary Tapu Koko.

Poll : 0 votes