Can Kecleon be shiny in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Pokemon GO has an extensive roster of Pocket Monsters, but until recently, the elusive Kecleon was nowhere to be found. However, on January 7, during the exciting Chespin Community Day event, Niantic surprised players by finally adding it to the game. This unexpected appearance caught many off-guard, adding to the thrill of the hunt.

Kecleon has the unique ability to blend seamlessly into its surroundings. Its arrival in Pokemon GO was long-awaited by franchise fans excited to add this top-tier Pocket Monster to their Hoenn Pokedex. However, trainers are still uncertain about the availability of Shiny Kecleon in the game. But a surprise might come for you soon; let's take a look.

Shiny Kecleon will debut in the 2023 Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn event

Exciting news for Pokemon GO trainers as the highly anticipated Shiny Kecleon is finally debuting during the Hoenn Tour event. This Color Swap Pokemon will be available in its rarest form, so mark your calendars for the global event on February 25 and 26 from 10 AM to 6 PM local time. If you're having trouble catching Kecleon, here's all the information to track down this elusive creature.

Although Shiny Kecleon made an exclusive appearance for trainers in Las Vegas on February 18, it will be officially released worldwide during the upcoming global Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn event. While the chances of finding a Shiny Kecleon are typically low, Pocket Monsters from the Hoenn region will have higher Shiny rates during the event, providing a great opportunity to search for one.

Kecleon differs from most Pocket Monsters because it doesn't spawn in the wild. Instead, you must venture out and interact with as many nearby PokeStops as possible to increase your chances of finding one. To identify if you've encountered a Kecleon, look for its invisible form clinging to the PokeStop Disc. If you spin the disc, a message will notify you that an invisible object obstructs your attempt.

You need to locate Kecleon and make sure it detaches from the PokeStop. Then, it will finally appear on the Pokemon GO map. After finding Kecleon in a PokeStop, it will spawn somewhere in the vicinity. It's important to stay in the area and wait for it to appear, as missing the chance means you must search for another PokeStop. As Kecleon is a rare Pocket Monster, encountering Shiny Kecleon will be harder.

A crucial note is that Kecleon cannot be found at PokeStops, where Team Go Rocket Grunts are present. If you want to encounter Kecleon at a PokeStop, you must wait for the Grunt encounter to finish in Pokemon GO.

Players should avoid using Rocket Radar or Super Rocket Radar when locating Kecleon. Some claim equipping these items in the game can decrease the number of available PokeStops. If trainers need to remove the Rocket Radar or Super Rocket Radar, they must either access the Item Storage or remove them from the map screen.

It's unclear what Kecleon's Pokemon GO catch rate is or if it's prone to fleeing, so it's recommended to use all possible methods to improve your chances of catching it. This includes utilizing Ultra Balls, Pinap Berries, and attempting Excellent Curveball Throws.

Additionally, the duration of Kecleon's availability in the game is uncertain. It may only be accessible for a limited time following significant events such as Community Days, so catching one as soon as possible is advisable.

