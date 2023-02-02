How to beat all Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

February 1, 2023, has heralded the latest Pokemon GO event, Team GO Rocket Takeover. As a result, the sinister organization has come out of the woodwork with all-new teams of Shadow Pokemon ready to battle.

There are 21 different Team GO Rocket grunts, each with their own elemental type specialty (and one without a specialty at all). Fortunately, the initial quote provided by the grunt before battle begins can help trainers determine which Pokemon type they'll be using, which is helpful when it comes to countering them.

With the right counters, trainers should have little issue defeating Team GO Rocket's grunts and moving on to battle the group's leaders and, eventually, Giovanni himself.

Top counters for each Team GO Rocket Grunt in Pokemon GO as of February 2023

Each Rocket grunt's team can be effectively countered in Pokemon GO by using their dialogue clues (Image via Niantic)

With 21 different grunts to account for, it can be tricky to pick counters for every opponent. Fortunately, grunts are far from difficult to defeat compared to Team GO Rocket's leaders and their boss.

As long as players have Pokemon with quality IVs, as high of a CP total as possible, and the right elemental type to win the matchup, the battle shouldn't be too difficult. Sure, Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO receive a buff to their damage output, but they're also made less durable in the process.

Here are the top counters for each Rocket Grunt in Pokemon GO:

"Normal does not mean weak." (Normal) - Terrakion, Keldeo, Lucario, Conkeldurr, Pheromosa

- Terrakion, Keldeo, Lucario, Conkeldurr, Pheromosa "You're gonna be frozen in your tracks." (Ice) - Machamp, Galarian Zapdos, Sirfetch'd, Flareon, Blaziken

- Machamp, Galarian Zapdos, Sirfetch'd, Flareon, Blaziken “Wherever there is light, there is also shadow.” (Dark) - Rampardos, Lucario, Pirouette Meloetta, Gallade

- Rampardos, Lucario, Pirouette Meloetta, Gallade "Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon!" (Flying) - Xurkitree, Glaceon, Thundurus, Weavile, Galarian Darmanitan

- Xurkitree, Glaceon, Thundurus, Weavile, Galarian Darmanitan "These waters are treacherous!" (Water) - Kartana, Xurkitree, Zekrom, Zarude, Raikou

- Kartana, Xurkitree, Zekrom, Zarude, Raikou "Get ready to be shocked!" (Electric) - Mamoswine, Landorus, Groudon, Excadrill, Garchomp

- Mamoswine, Landorus, Groudon, Excadrill, Garchomp "You'll be defeated into the ground!" (Ground) - Kartana, Kyogre, Galarian Darmanitan, Zarude, Kingler

- Kartana, Kyogre, Galarian Darmanitan, Zarude, Kingler "Don't tangle with us!" (Grass) - Reshiram, Darmanitan, Galarian Darmanitan, Deoxys, Staraptor

- Reshiram, Darmanitan, Galarian Darmanitan, Deoxys, Staraptor "Check out my cute Pokemon!" (Fairy) - Metagross, Nihilego, Dialga, Roserade, Zacian

- Metagross, Nihilego, Dialga, Roserade, Zacian "Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get?" (Fire) - Rampardos, Landorus, Mamoswine, Kyogre, Rhyperior

"Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?" (Psychic) - Hydreigon, Giratina, Darkrai, Chandelure, Gengar

- Hydreigon, Giratina, Darkrai, Chandelure, Gengar "Let's rock and roll!" (Rock) - Zarude, Roserade, Kartana, Tapu Bulu, Kyogre

- Zarude, Roserade, Kartana, Tapu Bulu, Kyogre "Go, my super bug Pokemon!" (Bug) - Blaziken, Entei, Charizard, Infernape, Heatran

- Blaziken, Entei, Charizard, Infernape, Heatran "You're no match for my iron will!" (Steel) - Terrakion, Lucario, Keldeo, Conkeldurr, Excadrill

- Terrakion, Lucario, Keldeo, Conkeldurr, Excadrill "Coiled and ready to strike!" (Poison) - Mewtwo, Hoopa, Deoxys, Alakazam, Espeon

- Mewtwo, Hoopa, Deoxys, Alakazam, Espeon "This buff physique isn't just for show!" (Fighting) - Mewtwo, Hoopa, Lunala, Galarian Articuno, Latios/Latias

- Mewtwo, Hoopa, Lunala, Galarian Articuno, Latios/Latias "Ke...ke...ke...ke...ke...ke! " (Ghost) - Darkrai, Hydreigon, Yveltal, Weavile, Absol

" - Darkrai, Hydreigon, Yveltal, Weavile, Absol "ROAR! ... How'd that sound?" (Dragon) - Galarian Darmanitan, Mamoswine, Glaceon, Weavile, Jynx

- Galarian Darmanitan, Mamoswine, Glaceon, Weavile, Jynx "Don't bother, I've already won!" "Get ready to be defeated!" "Winning is for winners" (Typeless) - Keldeo, Mewtwo, Gengar, Xurkitree, Mamoswine

- Keldeo, Mewtwo, Gengar, Xurkitree, Mamoswine Decoy Grunt (Appears in Giovanni's place when using the Super Rocket Radar) - Alakazam, Darmanitan, Lucario, Terrakion, Cobalion

In addition to the Pokemon listed above, as long as trainers use the right elemental type counter for the respective grunt, they should be in decent shape. The grunt's quote should fill players in on all they need to know when it comes to countering them.

In Pokemon GO, if trainers are having a tough time with a particular Rocket team, they can also leave the battle and re-adjust their counters. As long as the counters a player uses have quality IV stats, high CP, and a high-damage moveset, the grunts should fall quite easily.

Afterward, trainers can collect their Mysterious Components and assemble a Rocket Radar to take on Team GO Rocket's leaders.

With the Rocket leaders sent packing, all that's left to do is for Pokemon GO players to assemble a Super Rocket Radar. With this item, trainers will be able to track down Giovanni and defeat him.

