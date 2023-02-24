Can Kyogre and Groudon be shiny in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Pokemon GO's global Hoenn Tour will take place from February 25, 2023, to February 26, 2023. Groudon and Kyogre will undoubtedly be the main draws of the event. This is due in no small part to their new Primal Reversion capabilities, allowing them to become Primal Groudon/Kyogre to boost their powers.

However, can players expect to catch a shiny Groudon or Kyogre during the event? Fortunately, the answer is yes.

The two Legendary Hoenn Pokemon received their shiny forms in 2018 and 2019. Trainers who defeat them during the Hoenn Tour should expect to get a chance to encounter their shiny variants.

However, encountering shiny Groudon or Kyogre will require them to be defeated in Pokemon GO's new Primal Raids during the global Hoenn Tour. Suffice to say, that won't be easy to accomplish.

How to beat Primal Groudon and Kyogre during Pokemon GO's global Hoenn Tour

The good news for prospective shiny hunters in Pokemon GO is that if they can capture a shiny Groudon or Kyogre, they will remain shiny even after activating their new Primal Reversion mechanic. However, defeating Primal Groudon and Kyogre will be a tall task for many trainers, and the margin for error will be quite small.

With the right team around them and sheer determination, players should be able to defeat the two Hoenn mascots and hopefully get lucky enough to encounter their shiny variants.

Primal Raids are somewhat comparable to Mega Raids in Pokemon GO. Since they are high-caliber raids, players must bring their best possible battle parties to be victorious. This means the Pokemon with the highest CP and stats will be the most advantageous.

It's also incredibly important to exploit Groudon and Kyogre's respective elemental weaknesses. This is because their massive health pools will be much more difficult to whittle down when dealing normal or resisted damage.

After Primal Reversion, Groudon will become a Ground/Fire-type, making it weak to Ground-type moves and doubly weak to Water-type moves. Meanwhile, Primal Kyogre keeps its mono Water typing after going primal, meaning it remains weak to Electric and Grass-type moves.

It's a good idea to match these moves to a Pokemon of the same type to take advantage of the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which magnifies damage output.

If Pokemon GO players have any Mega Energy available, the Hoenn Tour will undoubtedly be the time to use it. Mega Evolved Pokemon should be a massive help at overcoming Primal Groudon and Kyogre. The Mega Evolution process remains long enough for trainers to take on multiple Primal Raids if they need to.

At the end of the day, it all really comes down to luck. There is no definitive way to force shiny Groudon or Kyogre to appear during this Pokemon GO event. The best that fans can do is take on the Primal Raids as often as possible and hope that a shiny pops up sooner rather than later. There are no guarantees, though there may be a silver lining if players miss out on catching shiny Groudon and Kyogre during this event.

Due to the two Legendary Pokemon's enduring popularity (as well as the popularity of many of their Hoenn counterparts), Groudon and Kyogre are bound to reappear later in the year. It may only be a matter of time before these two creatures return for another Pokemon GO event, primal form or not.

