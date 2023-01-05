Can Meltan be shiny in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Meltan was introduced in Pokemon GO during Pokemon Let's Go in 2018. The mythical fighter has a unique appearance, with a head shaped like a hex nut and a special way of summoning. Players must obtain and use a special event-specific item to encounter this Pocket Monster.

The chances of encountering a shiny Meltan are slim since they are only open to catching during TCG crossover events or through the Let's GO, Meltan questline. However, catching one in Pokemon GO is viable.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

How to get a shiny Meltan in Pokemon GO 2023

"Let's GO, Meltan" is a questline in Pokemon GO released on November 16, 2018. It is accessible to players who have earned the Gold Medal (100 entries) in the Kanto Pokedex.

Listed below are the objectives and rewards for this Pokemon GO quest:

Step One

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 500 XP

Catch 10 Pokemon - 500 XP

Transfer 5 Pokemon - 500 XP

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 10x Poke Ball, 1x Incubator

Step Two

Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy - 1000 XP

Make 10 Great Throws - 1000 XP

Hatch 3 Eggs - 1000 XP

Rewards: 2000x Stardust, 2x Lucky Egg, 1x Fast TM

Step Three

Catch a Ditto - 1500 XP

Win 2 Gym Battles - 1500 XP

Battle in 2 raids - 1500 XP

Rewards: 10x Great Ball, 3x Incense, 3x Max Revive

Step Four

Catch 5 Steel-type Pokemon - 2000 XP

Catch 5 Electric-type Pokemon - 2000 XP

Earn 5 Candies walking with your buddy - 2000 XP

Rewards: 4000x Stardust, 5x Pinap Berry, 5x Rare Candy

Step Five:

Evolve a Grimer - 2500 XP

Catch 5 Slugma or Gulpin - 2500 XP

Make 20 Great Throws - 2500 XP

Rewards: 5000x Stardust, 20x Great Ball, 5x Lure Module

Step Six:

Evolve a Magnemite - 3000 XP

Catch 5 Exeggcute - 3000 XP

Battle in 10 raids - 3000 XP

Rewards: 1x Silver Pinap Berry, 1x Metal Coat, 10x Ultra Ball

Step Seven:

Evolve 1 Drowzee - 3500 XP

Catch 1 Cubone - 3500 XP

Evolve 1 Scyther - 3500 XP

Rewards: 10x Ultra Ball, 1x Charged TM, 3x Premium Raid Pass

Step Eight:

Catch 2 Omanyte or Kabuto - 4000 XP

Catch 2 Lileep or Anorith - 4000 XP

Catch an Aerodactyl - 4000 XP

Rewards: 8000x Stardust, Melta encounter, 1x Star Piece

Step Nine:

Claim Reward! - 4500 XP

Claim Reward! - 4500 XP

Claim Reward! - 4500 XP

Rewards: 9000x Stardust, 1x Super Incubator, 5x Meltan Candy

Trainers require a significant amount of time to complete the "Let's GO, Meltan" quest in Pokemon GO. Many of the Pokemon mentioned in the later stages of the quest are rare and can only be found during special events.

The second way to obtain a shiny Meltan is through Pokemon GO TCG crossover events. The mythical fighter Meltan only appears during the hours of this special event. It can be obtained by opening an in-game item called Mystery Box.

The Mystery Box is not available in the Pokemon GO shop, but there is a different way to obtain it. Trainers can acquire this item by transferring Pocket Monsters to Pokemon Home or Pokemon: Let's Go on Nintendo Switch. After successfully transferring the first creature, they will get a Mystery Box in their inventory as a reward.

The box will only be active for 60 minutes after being opened, and Meltan will start spawning during these hours. Once the time is up, the box will close, and players will have to wait three days to transfer another Pokemon and access the box again.

This restriction period varies according to the nature of Pokemon GO special events, and there will sometimes be a shorter restriction time.

Unlike most other shiny variants in the game, shiny Meltan is not always available to encounter, so it is important to catch one while you have the opportunity.

There is no guarantee that you will encounter a shiny Meltan, even during the Pokemon GO crossover events. You are advised to open the Mystery Box as often as possible; it will fortify your chances of catching this shiny variant.

Shiny hunters can be seen on a rampage to acquire these boxes at the crossover events. There will surely be several Pokemon GO TCG crossover events in 2023, providing trainers the opportunity to get their hands on this mythical fighter. All they have to do is prepare for the right time.

Poll : 0 votes