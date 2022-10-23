Can Shuppet be shiny in Pokemon GO? 

Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 celebrations are in full swing. Part 1 of the festive celebration began on October 20 and will last till October 27, with Part 2 starting on October 27 and ending on November 1. Several Halloween-esque Pokemon, including Shuppet, are appearing more frequently in the wild, and there's a chance that players may encounter a shiny variant of them.

Shiny variants of these pocket monsters in Pokemon GO are highly sought-after due to their rarity in-game. The spawn rate of these versions of the Pokemon is low, and Niantic states that only lucky players will have the opportunity to encounter them in the wild.

Official events, such as Halloween 2022 celebrations, mark the perfect occasion for shiny hunters to get their hands on these lucrative variants.

Shuppet will appear more frequently in the wild in Pokemon GO during Halloween celebrations, and lucky players may encounter a shiny variant

Shiny Shuppet is available in Pokemon GO, and players will have a better chance of coming across one during the Halloween 2022 Part 1 and Part 2 events. While the normal form has a bluish-purple color, the shiny variant has a greenish hue that makes it unique.

One must keep in mind that shiny pocket monsters do not have any added advantage, stat boost, or bonus over their normal counterparts. The primary difference lies in visual esthetics, with shiny forms simply having a different color.

Given that shiny variants have low spawn rates when compared to normal Pokemon, players are advised to utilize Incenses to increase their chances of coming across shiny Shuppet during the Halloween 2022 celebrations and the Spotlight Hour.

This week's Spotlight Hour (on October 25 from 6 pm to 7 pm local time) will feature Shuppet spawning more frequently, with players having the chance to encounter a shiny. Provided they can catch enough, Trainers will be able to evolve it into a shiny Banette, which can also be mega evolved into a shiny Mega Banette.

Mega Banette recently made its debut in Pokemon GO with the Halloween 2022 Part 1 event and is appearing in Mega Raids. The best counters for the mega evolved Pokemon are Dark and Ghost types. Some of the Pokemon that will perform very well against Mega Banette include Mega Gengar, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Gyarados.

Other than Shuppet, the following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the Halloween 2022 Part 1 celebration:

Zubat

Gastly

Haunter

Spinarak

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Sableye

Dusclops

Absol

Drifloon

Yamask

Golett

Phantump

Pumpkaboo

Halloween-themed Special Research is available to players in-game during the event. They will be helping Professor Willow and Rhi while learning more about Yamask and Galarian Yamask. If they're lucky, players can come across Shiny Galarian Yamask, who makes its debut in Pokemon GO.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp You can add some seasonal spice to your avatar with this new pose—perfect for a You can add some seasonal spice to your avatar with this new pose—perfect for a #PokemonGOHalloween pumpkin patch adventure! 🎃 You can add some seasonal spice to your avatar with this new pose—perfect for a #PokemonGOHalloween pumpkin patch adventure! https://t.co/3bhJGE8Wkg

Players can also avail of Timed Research for the event by purchasing tickets in the in-game shop. There are two tickets available for players to get a hold of the Yamask Timed Research Ticket and the Halloween Timed Research Ticket.

The former features encounters with Yamask and Galarian Yamask, while the latter features increased Candy bonuses, additional Halloween-themed tasks, and an avatar pose. To learn more about Part 1 of this year's Halloween celebrations, check here.

