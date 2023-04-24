Can Stunfisk be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Thanks to April 23's Limited Research Day, Pokemon GO players have received plenty of standard/Galarian Stunfisk to use as they see fit. This entity may seem goofy, but it has deceptively good stats and learnable moves. While standard Stunfisk's battle applications are one thing, some trainers in Pokemon GO are likely wondering if it has a shiny variant available to catch.

Fortunately, the answer is to this question is yes, as the original Unovan iteration of Stunfisk received its shiny variant during the recent Limited Research Day. Even if they miss out on the exclusive Pokemon during this particular event, it will be available from now on.

But how can Pokemon GO fans secure a shiny Stunfisk for their collection?

Where to find shiny Stunfisk in Pokemon GO

The first and most obvious way to find a shiny Stunfisk in Pokemon GO is to participate in April 23's Limited Research Day. However, the event has already concluded in some parts of the world, leaving trainers to seek alternatives. Before proceeding, it's worth mentioning that wherever Stunfisk can be found, the shiny variant can be spotted if gamers are lucky.

As of the aforementioned date, either version is available in the wild, which may force gamers to comb the landscape to find it. Stunfisk has appeared elsewhere as well, though, and players will want to be aware of these options in the event that it returns in the foreseeable future.

In the past, the entity has been available in egg-hatching pools for seven-kilometer eggs as recently as the Crackling Joltage event. Stunfisk has also appeared in raid battles, as a PvP reward, and in research tasks in Pokemon GO's past. That doesn't guarantee that it will appear again in this capacity, but it's something to bear in mind as the game's content calendar continues to press onward in 2023. For the time being, though, trainers will have to search in the wild to find Stunfisk if they haven't come across a shiny during the Limited Research Day.

Finding Stunfisk in the wild in Pokemon GO

Head out into the world, ideally with plenty of incense and lure modules to help increase your overall Pokemon spawns. Although spawn biomes have been nerfed since Pokemon GO's early days, they do still exist. This means that your hunt for Stunfisk will still likely benefit from searching in fields, beaches, and areas that have a heavy electrical presence, like railways or industrial areas. As an alternative, it may be worth checking out a third-party site like The Silph Road Global Nest Atlas or mobile apps like Nest Gotcha!. These resources will take your relative location and point to nearby nests where certain Pokemon will spawn more frequently. Once you've reached a location that you believe will yield plenty of Stunfisk spawns, pop your incenses and lure modules and keep them active as much as possible. Doing so should help the creature spawn frequently, leading to more opportunities to encounter its shiny variant during the capture encounter.

Currently, this is the most tried-and-true method to find a shiny Stunfisk until the creature appears in a future in-game event. Obviously, the Limited Research Day offered the best opportunity, but not every fan was able to participate in it.

With that in mind, trainers who missed the research should head out into the wild and continue searching for the shiny creature until Niantic makes an announcement to confirm Stunfisk's appearance elsewhere, which should open up additional chances to find exclusive versions in whatever form that may take.

