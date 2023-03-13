Can Wobbuffet be shiny in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Wobbuffet has been in Pokemon GO for quite some time now, with its inclusion dating back to the arrival of creatures from the Johto region. Since then, this Pocket Monster has been a popular pick for defending gyms thanks to its sturdiness.

Though Wobbuffet has been a part of the title for years, newer or curious players may be wondering if it has a shiny form that can be caught. Fortunately, the answer is yes, and this creature's special form gives its body a bright pink color as opposed to its ordinary blue shade.

The good news is that Pokemon GO players have a chance at catching shiny Wobbuffet more often than usual, courtesy of the current Festival of Colors event.

Catching shiny Wobbuffet in Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors

Wobbuffet side by side with its shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Thanks to the ongoing Festival of Colors, trainers can find plenty of Wobbuffet spawning in the wild at the moment. Each time a player encounters this Johto region Pocket Monster, there's a small chance it will be shiny instead of its standard form.

Though there's no way to increase the odds of making the exclusive variant appear, Pokemon GO players can give themselves a better shot at finding a shiny Wobbuffet by encountering as many of this Pocket Monster as they can.

Fortunately, there are a few ways to increase this creature's spawns during the Festival of Colors, ensuring players have a good shot at finding a shiny.

Tips for finding shiny Wobbuffet in Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors

Before heading out into the game world, stock up on Pokeballs, berries — particularly Razz Berries — incense, and lure modules. There will be plenty of hunting and catching to do, and you don't want to find a shiny Wobbuffet and be low on items. Activate an incense and head out into the game world. Keep moving, as this increases its effectiveness and creates more Pokemon spawns as you move. Every so often, stop and attach a standard lure module to a Pokestop if possible. This will increase wild Pokemon spawns around the location. You can then roam around the area near the Pokestop and will find increased spawns from both the incense and the lure module. If any Wobbuffet pops up on the map, tap them as quickly as possible before they de-spawn. Once you're in the encounter, you'll be able to see if it's a standard or a shiny Pokemon. If it isn't the former, you can either catch the standard creature or exit the encounter and keep hunting. The more Wobbuffet spawns in Pokemon GO, the more opportunities you'll have at finding that coveted shiny.

Keep in mind that there are very few situations where a shiny entity is guaranteed to appear in Pokemon GO, so trainers will have to be diligent in their search efforts. The good news is that the Festival of Colors will continue until March 14, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time, so trainers have a few more days of Wobbuffet featuring prominently in the pool of wild Pokemon spawns. Afterward, players will still be able to catch a shiny version of this creature, but it won't appear as often.

