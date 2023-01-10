Can Zekrom be shiny in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Most fans of Pokemon GO and the franchise at large enjoy shiny hunting. Shiny versions of pocket monsters are rare creatures with different appearances than their normal counterparts.

Shiny Pokemon have a minuscule chance of appearing in any game, even more so in Niantic's mobile game. Pocket monsters in this game can be encountered either by roaming around or through raid battles. Creatures like Legendaries only raid battles during particular events, and not all have shiny versions.

Zekrom is one of the box legendaries of the Unova region games. The Dragon/Electric type has many fans owing to its one-of-a-kind design and spectacular stats. Such a rarity makes its shiny form one of the most coveted Pokemon in the mobile game. This guide will tell you if it is possible to find shiny Zekrom in Pokemon Go in January 2023.

Zekrom can be shiny in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players can catch shiny Zekrom by taking part in Raid battles. The Dragon and Electric type was introduced to the games for the first time in June 2022. However, it made a comeback alongside its Unova counterpart, Reshiram, in January 2023.

Players can find Zekrom in 5-Star Raids in the mobile game from 10 AM local time on January 10 to 10 AM local time on January 18, 2023. During 5-Star Raids, the selected monster for the period appears in certain PokeStops, and players must get together to beat it for a chance to capture it.

The Zekrom that will appear in the game over the eight days will know Fusion Bolt when caught. One of these will substantially add to your Battle League line-ups, and a shiny version will be a bonus flex.

The 5-Star Raids will only happen a few times a day in the area around you, but there will be one day when there will be a Raid Hour where all the Gyms in your proximity will turn into a 5-Star Raid station with Zekrom as the Raid Boss. This instance will be your best chance to fight as many of them as possible and encounter a shiny Zekrom.

How to catch shiny Zekrom?

The chance of encountering a shiny Zekrom is approximately one in every 20 raids. So you have to make every attempt count and not waste Raid Passes.

Zekrom will be a massive 53394 CP when you encounter it in Raid Battles. Its fast moves will be Dragon Breath or Charge Beam, and it can use the Outrage, Crunch, Wind Charge, and Flash Cannon Charged Moves.

You can use the following Pokemon with these Quick Moves and Charged Moves, respectively, to have the best chance at every Zekrom raid you take part in:

Mega Latias: Dragon Breath and Outrage

Mega Swampert: Mudshot and Earthquake

Kyurem: Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Mega Charizard X: Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Mega Glalie: Frost Breath and Avalanche

You should ideally go into these raids with at least three to five trainers. When beaten, the Zekrom will be between 2217 and 2307 CP unless it is weather-boosted. In such a case, it will be between 2771 and 2884 CP.

If you keep doing these Raid Battles consistently over the period, there is a fair chance that you might end up with a Shiny Zekrom to our team's ranks in the coming days.

