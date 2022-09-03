Every hemisphere-exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon GO Season of Light

Pokemon GO has entered its Season of Light, bringing new events, exclusives, and rewards for players. As seasons change in this mobile game, so do the Pokemon that can be found in the wild. In the current one, there are environment-specific Pokemon spawns as well as global exclusives.

Each hemisphere will have seven exclusives at the start of Season of Light. Players in the northern one will find themselves with a variety of creatures different from those found in its southern counterpart.

All exclusive Pokemon by hemisphere in Pokemon GO

Northern hemisphere

A look at the Northern Hemisphere exclusives in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Here are all of the creatures that can be found exclusively in the northern hemisphere during Pokemon GO Season of Light:

Scyther : A Bug/Flying-type that can evolve into Scizor. Scyther has a chance of being shiny.

: A Bug/Flying-type that can evolve into Scizor. Scyther has a chance of being shiny. Dratini : A Dragon-type that can evolve into Dragonair, which then turns into Dragonite. Dratini has a chance of being shiny.

: A Dragon-type that can evolve into Dragonair, which then turns into Dragonite. Dratini has a chance of being shiny. Chikorita : A Grass-type that can evolve into Bayleef, which then turns into Meganium. Chikorita has a chance of being shiny.

: A Grass-type that can evolve into Bayleef, which then turns into Meganium. Chikorita has a chance of being shiny. Cyndaquil : A Fire-type that can evolve into Quilava, which then turns into Typhlosion. Cyndaquil has a chance of being shiny.

: A Fire-type that can evolve into Quilava, which then turns into Typhlosion. Cyndaquil has a chance of being shiny. Totodile : A Water-type that can evolve into Croconow, which then turns into Feraligatr. Totodile has a chance of being shiny.

: A Water-type that can evolve into Croconow, which then turns into Feraligatr. Totodile has a chance of being shiny. Teddiursa : A Normal-type that can evolve into Ursaring. Teddiursa has a chance of being shiny.

: A Normal-type that can evolve into Ursaring. Teddiursa has a chance of being shiny. Shroomish: A Grass-type that can evolve into Breloom. Shroomish has a chance to be shiny.

Southern hemisphere

A look at the Southern Hemisphere exclusives in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The southern hemisphere will have the following exclusive Pokemon throughout the Season of Light:

Paras : A Bug/Grass-type that can evolve into Parasect. Paras has a chance of being shiny.

: A Bug/Grass-type that can evolve into Parasect. Paras has a chance of being shiny. Chansey : A Normal-type that can evolve into Blissey. Chansey has a chance of being shiny.

: A Normal-type that can evolve into Blissey. Chansey has a chance of being shiny. Skitty : A Normal-type that can evolve into Delcatty. Skitty has a chance of being shiny.

: A Normal-type that can evolve into Delcatty. Skitty has a chance of being shiny. Bagon : A Dragon-type that can evolve into Shelgon, which then turns into Salamence. Bagon has a chance of being shiny.

: A Dragon-type that can evolve into Shelgon, which then turns into Salamence. Bagon has a chance of being shiny. Snivy : A Grass-type that can evolve into Servine, which then turns into Serperior. Snivy has a chance of being shiny.

: A Grass-type that can evolve into Servine, which then turns into Serperior. Snivy has a chance of being shiny. Tepig : A Fire-type that can evolve into Pignite, which then turns into Emboar. Tepig has a chance of being shiny.

: A Fire-type that can evolve into Pignite, which then turns into Emboar. Tepig has a chance of being shiny. Oshawott: A Water-type that can evolve into Dewott, which then turns into Samurott. Oshawott has a chance of being shiny.

Additional exclusives on the way

Much like some of the Egg-exclusive creatures in Pokemon GO, Niantic has confirmed that there will be more hemisphere-specific Pokemon added to this season later on. The developers haven't gone into detail regarding what these may be or whether their shiny forms will be available. They have only indicated that more Pokemon will appear in the northern and southern hemispheres.

The developers are known for making globally exclusive Pokemon available in locations that aren't typically accessible during special events. This is why players should be on the lookout for such creatures. Keeping an eye out will allow them to catch Pokemon that might not normally be catchable.

