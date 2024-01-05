Farigiraf: Exploring the Long Neck Pokemon origin, influences, lore, and more

Farigiraf, a concept of a giraffe-inspired Pokemon in the franchise, might initially seem odd due to its strange introduction in a Spain-inspired region. But when you consider the historical prevalence of giraffes in Europe and Asia, it starts to make sense. Giraffes, iconic zoo animals along with elephants and lions, were highly sought after by royal families in Europe, including the Portuguese, who populated their menageries with exotic creatures, leading to an early introduction of these majestic animals to various cultures.

During the Ming Dynasty in China, giraffes were introduced as "Qilin," a creature resembling a mythical beast called Kirin. This association eventually influenced the creation of Girafarig in the Pokemon world, especially in regions like Paldea, which is deeply rooted in Japanese traditions.

Farigiraf's origin, influences, and lore in Pokemon

Farigiraf's pokedex entry from the DLCs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The choice of Paldea as Farigiraf's habitat is not arbitrary. Spain was once the native land of giraffes, specifically the Decennatherium Rex, a four-horned giraffe, considered the "King of giraffes" that lived approximately 9 million years ago. This historical link provides context for Farigiraf's distinctive appearance, elongated neck, and dual-headed structure.

Girafarig's evolution, characterized by its elongated neck and the fusion of its head and tail, mirrors the concept of a creature with an elevated psychic ability, connecting its two brains through thick nerves. This evolution might have been influenced by the discovery of Decennatherium Rex and its exceptional neck length.

Mythical ties with Farigiraf

Various depictions of Qilin in the past (Image via Wikipedia)

The resemblance between giraffes and mythical creatures like Kirin or Qilin had a profound impact, to the extent that the Japanese and Korean words for giraffes and these mythical beasts are the same. This fusion of reality and mythology likely inspired Normal/Psychic type Girafarig and Farigiraf's design and psychic abilities.

Even in Roman times, giraffes were noted for their distinct appearance, referred to as "camel leopards." This perception of a blend of different animals, such as a camel and a leopard, might explain Girafarig's unique head design, combining a camel-like head and an implied carnivorous head.

Farigiraf's deeper exploration

Farigiraf and Camelopardalis' depiction (Image via The Pokemon Company and Wikipedia)

Interestingly, Farigiraf's four horns that pick up psychic energy, scientifically termed ossicones, could symbolize antennas, akin to radio towers or satellites, reaching toward space. Additionally, the giraffe constellation Camelopardalis — though less renowned — aligns with celestial and high-altitude interests. The connection between stars, psychic abilities, and positioning underscores the Pokemon's psychic affinity, harmonizing perfectly with its lofty nature.

Yet, Farigiraf isn't solely about its mental prowess. Its Pokemon description emphasizes its sturdy tail-head, offering defense to the main body. When the tail-head closes its mouth, Farigiraf's striking attack involves whipping its extended neck, capable of causing substantial physical damage — enough to pulverize stone and crush steel beams. This aggressive maneuver, reminiscent of giraffes' intense neck battles, is complemented by Farigiraf's new abilities.

Furthermore, its Cud Chew ability is a nod to ungulate animals, like giraffes, that regurgitate and re-chew food — a behavior reflected in the Pokemon's ability to consume berries twice, contributing to its unique characteristics.

Historical symbolism

The first pressurized suit and Farigiraf's protected face (Image via The Pokemon Company and Wikipedia)

Notably, one of these inventions is often overlooked — a precursor to the spacesuit, distinct from the iconic NASA gear of the moon landing era. In 1936, a military colonel, yearning for the skies, devised the first pressurized suit to withstand high-altitude balloon exploration. This innovation finds resonance with the giraffe, whose towering neck mirrors the head's high-altitude stance.

The newly acquired Farigiraf's Armor Tail ability, despite the initial humor in its name due to the absence of a visible tail, refers to the evolved appendage now wrapped around its neck and head, resembling a protective suit akin to space gear.

Symbolism and mythological parallels

Various illustrations of Questing Beast (Image via Wikipedia)

There's yet another mythical creature that resonates deeply with Farigiraf — the Questing Beast. This enigmatic entity, also dubbed The Barking Beast, hails from the rich tapestries of King Arthur's legends, notably Le Morte d'Arthur and its derivatives.

Its unusual anatomy — bearing the head and neck of a snake, the body of a leopard, the lion's haunches, and the hooves of a deer — draws eerie parallels to a description that might have been concocted by someone attempting to depict a giraffe to unfamiliar peasants.

If taken literally, the Questing Beast's features appear monstrous, yet they align intriguingly with aspects of giraffes. This mystical creature earned its moniker, The Barking Beast, owing to the bizarre cacophony emanating from its stomach — a constant symphony of yowling and barking that puzzled everyone.