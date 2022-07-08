Field Research tasks and rewards for the Pokemon GO Anniversary Event 2022

Pokemon GO's Anniversary Event for 2022 has finally begun, and players have plenty to celebrate on the sixth anniversary of the popular mobile title.

Like many other events, players have gained access to new research tasks they can complete for various rewards.

The good news for Pokemon GO trainers is that this particular set of research tasks is available for all, with no ticket purchase required.

Until the event concludes on July 12, 2022, at 8 pm local time, players can complete the research tasks and reap the benefits. This provides a few days' worth of time to finish the various tasks before they vanish.

Pokemon GO trainers will get Anniversary Event's research tasks upon logging in during event timeline

Unlike field research tasks, players should receive the Anniversary Event's research tasks upon logging in to Pokemon GO during the event timeline. By tapping the small icon usually occupied by binoculars in the bottom-right corner of the screen, trainers can open a dialogue issuing them the research tasks instead.

Since this is an anniversary event, many of the tasks being asked of players are quite simple to complete. They reward players with fan-favorite starter Pokemon, among other things.

All tasks and rewards for the Anniversary Event

Spin Six Pokestops or Gyms - Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle encounters

- Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle encounters Catch Six Different Species of Pokemon - Treecko, Mudkip and Torchic encounters

- Treecko, Mudkip and Torchic encounters Make Six Curveball Throws - Snivy, Tepig and Oshawott encounters

- Snivy, Tepig and Oshawott encounters Take Six Snapshots of Wild Pokemon - Rowlet, Litten and Popplio encounters

- Rowlet, Litten and Popplio encounters Make Six Nice Throws - 25 Mega Energy for Venusaur, Blastoise and Charizard

- 25 Mega Energy for Venusaur, Blastoise and Charizard Use Six Berries to Catch Pokemon - Chikorita, Cyndaquil and Totodile encounters

- Chikorita, Cyndaquil and Totodile encounters Earn Six Hearts With Your Buddy - Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup encounters

- Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup encounters Send Six Gifts and Add a Sticker to Each - Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie encounters

- Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie encounters Catch Six Pokemon - Ten Pokeballs, five Great Balls and two Ultra Balls

Of all these Pokemon GO research tasks, the toughest accomplishments are likely earning six hearts with a buddy or catching six different Pokemon species.

However, a little diligence can allow trainers to easily clear these objectives with little effort. Simply petting and feeding a buddy can add a few hearts, and players don't need to accrue all six hearts in one day.

Catching six different species of Pokemon can be tricky for a certain demographic of players in more rural environments. However, the event has taken strident efforts to improve variety during its runtime. Trainers should be able to find a large assortment of different Pokemon on their adventures during the event.

Furthermore, capturing Pokemon in encounters received from completing other research tasks should count towards their total. This means trainers can complete any two objectives that reward catch encounters with the game's starter Pokemon and successfully catch six different species.

