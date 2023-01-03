How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO (January 2023)

Arlo is one of the three Team Go Rocket leaders you will encounter in Pokemon GO. It is not particularly easy to take him down, but knowing what you are going to go up against and preparing accordingly can help.

Arlo will be hiding in a Pokestop that he has taken over. He can be found by collecting six Mysterious Components by defeating Go Rocket Grunts and building a Rocket Radar.

To keep things interesting, Arlo and the other bosses, Cliff and Sierra, always keep changing their lineups, consisting of strong shadow versions of Pokemon.

Taking high CP pocket monsters with a type advantage is always advisable when going to fight the Team Go Rocket bosses. This guide will take you through Arlo’s current lineup and how to best set your team up to face him in battle.

Battle with Arlo takes place through 3 phases in Pokemon GO

Arlo’s lineup in Niantic’s mobile game keeps changing, but the Steel/Fairy type Mawile always starts off battles for him, and it will lead the line in January 2023 as well.

Once it is defeated, Arlo will send out one of three Pokemon - Charizard, Salamence, and Staraptor. After you knock out his second creature, he will send out either Dragonite, Granbull, or Scizor.

Best team to defeat Arlo in January 2023

Having a team that consists of strong Fire, Ice, and Rock types with moves that correspond to their typing will give you the best advantage possible.

With this lineup, there is an odd chance that your team will be unable to defeat his Granbull, whose moves will only do neutral damage to your team. In this case, you will have to take up a rematch against him using a Steel type instead of Rock, and combine that with a Fairy in your Ice type’s place. But this will put you at a disadvantage with Charizard.

The following sections will provide a list of Pokemon and their movesets that will give you the best chance against each of Arlo’s picks. You can decide what works best depending on which monsters the team boss uses against you.

Phase 1

Arlo will always start with Mawile, which is a Steel/Fairy type.

Mawile (weak to Fire and Ground)

Reshiram: Fire Fang & Overheat

Darmanitan: Incinerate & Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin & Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin & Overheat

Phase 2

You can use these Pokemon to deal with Charizard, Salamence, or Staraptor that Arlo will send out next.

Charizard (weak to Rock, Water, and Electric)

Rampardos: Smack Down & Rock Slide

Golem: Rock Throw & Stone Edge

Terrakion: Smack Down & Rock Slide

Rhypherior: Smack Down & Rock Wrecker

Staraptor (weak to Rock, Ice, and Electric)

Rampardos: Smack Down & Rock Slide

Golem: Rock Throw & Stone Edge

Mamoswine: Powder Snow & Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang & Avalanche

Salamence (weak to Rock, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy)

Mamoswine: Powder Snow & Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang & Avalanche

Glaceon: Frost Breath & Avalanche

Sylveon: Charm & Moonblast

Phase 3

To knock out Scizor, Granbull or Dragonite easily, these Pokemon will come most handy:

Scizor (weak to Fire)

Reshiram: Fire Fang & Overheat

Darmanitan: Incinerate & Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin & Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin & Overheat

Granbull (weak to Poison and Steel)

Dialga: Bullet Punch & Meteor Mash

Metagross: Metal Claw & Iron Head

Exadrill: Metal Claw & Iron Head

Toxicroak: Poison Jab & Sludge Bomb

Dragonite (weak to Rock, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy)

Mamoswine: Powder Snow & Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang & Avalanche

Glaceon: Frost Breath & Avalanche

Sylveon: Charm & Moonblast

Using a combination of Pokemon from the lists keeping in mind the type advantages will help you succeed against Arlo in the coming days.

