How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Pokemon GO has several Team GO Rocket leaders and grunts running rampant throughout the game. Three Team GO Rocket leaders, Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra, serve under their main boss, Giovanni. The developers at Niantic often provide players with the opportunity to face these leaders regularly. These leaders often have a team of powerful Shadow Pokemon for trainers to fight against.

Cliff is one of the three Team GO Rocket Leaders, and he has an unpredictable Pokemon team for players to challenge. Pokemon Go players must defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts at PokeStops. After defeating these grunts, they require a collection of six Mysterious Components to combine them into a Rocket Radar. This is the only way to encounter and battle Cliff in the game. That being said, below is everything you need to know before engaging in a battle with Cliff.

Steps to defeat Cliff in Pokemon GO this January 2023

Cliff is infamous for his unpredictable team composition in Pokemon GO. Making it hard for trainers to predict which Pocket Monsters will come in different phases of the match. After the Team GO Rocket Takeover, Cliff has made it a tradition to send Machop to begin proceedings. Things will be no different in January 2023. The second lineup could include anyone from Amoonguss, Crobat, or Pinsir, and in the third, Camerupt, Aerodactyl, or Tyranitar might be the last fighter.

Pokemon GO players must prepare a roster of well-thought counters against the seven powerful fighters Cliff has in store. To beat these strong foes, one requires extensive knowledge of type-battles and the ability to choose Pocket Monsters with better coverage. These are some of the potential counters that could propose a threat to Cliff:

Phase One

Machop counters: Being a Fighting-type, Machop is weak against Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves in Pokemon GO.

Espeon - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Mewtwo - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Hoopa - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Metagross - Zen Headbutt and Psychic

- Zen Headbutt and Psychic Gardevoir - Charm and Psychic

- Charm and Psychic Alakazam - Confusion and Psychic

Phase Two

Crobat counters: Crobat is weak against Electric, Ice, Psychic, and Rock-type attacks in Pokemon GO as a dual Poison and Flying-type Pokemon.

Espeon - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Mewtwo - Psycho Cut and Psystrike

- Psycho Cut and Psystrike Hoopa - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Alakazam - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Rampardos - Smack Down and Rock Slide

- Smack Down and Rock Slide Xurkitree - Thunder Shock and Discharge

Amoonguss counters: As a dual Grass and Poison-type Pokemon, Amoonguss is weak against Fire, Ice, Flying, and Psychic-type moves in Pokemon GO.

Alakazam - Psycho Cut and Psychic

- Psycho Cut and Psychic Hoopa - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Mewtwo - Confusion and Psystrike

- Confusion and Psystrike Chandelure - Incinerate and Overheat

- Incinerate and Overheat Moltres - Fire Spin and Sky Attack

- Fire Spin and Sky Attack Metagross - Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Pinsir counters: As a Bug-type Pokemon, Pinsir is weak against Fire, Flying, and Rock-type moves in Pokemon GO.

Chandelure - Fire Spin and Overheat

- Fire Spin and Overheat Moltres - Fire Spin and Sky Attack

- Fire Spin and Sky Attack Tyranitar - Smack Down and Stone Edge

- Smack Down and Stone Edge Rampardos - Smack Down and Rock Slide

- Smack Down and Rock Slide Darmanitan - Fire Fang and Overheat

- Fire Fang and Overheat Reshiram - Fire Fang and Overheat

Phase Three

Camerupt counters: Camerupt is weak against Ground and Water-type moves as a dual Fire and Ground-type Pokemon.

Kyogre - Waterfall and Surf

- Waterfall and Surf Vaporeon - Water Gun and Hydro Pump

- Water Gun and Hydro Pump Feraligatr - Water Gun and Hydro Pump

- Water Gun and Hydro Pump Empoleon - Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

- Waterfall and Hydro Cannon Excadrill - Mud-Slap and Earthquake

- Mud-Slap and Earthquake Swampert - Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Aerodactyl counters: The dual Rock and Flying-type Pokemon is weak against Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel, and Water-type attacks.

Metagross - Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

- Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Kyogre - Waterfall and Surf

- Waterfall and Surf Rampardos - Smack Down and Rock Slide

- Smack Down and Rock Slide Empoleon - Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

- Waterfall and Hydro Cannon Tyranitar - Smack Down and Stone Edge

- Smack Down and Stone Edge Xurkitree - Thunder Shock and Discharge

Tyranitar counters: Tyranitar is a Rock/Dark-type Pokemon, so it’s weak against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type attacks in Pokemon GO.

Blaziken - Counter and Focus Blast

- Counter and Focus Blast Breloom - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Alakazam - Counter and Focus Blast

- Counter and Focus Blast Machamp - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Sirfetch’d - Counter and Close Combat

While these recommendations can help you take down Cliff, players can use other powerful fighters on their roster. Exploiting the weaknesses of each of Cliff’s Pocket Monsters will ensure your victory in Pokemon GO.

