How to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO (April 2023)

With a new month in Pokemon GO comes the possibility of rescuing potential allies from the hands of the villainous Team GO Rocket. As many trainers are aware, battling Team GO Rocket is the only way they can get their hands on the powerful Shadow Pokemon and either purify them or use their immense power.

As players progress through the game, they will come across one of three different admins leading the organization, with the team compositions of each admin changing frequently.

One of these leaders players may find themselves facing off against is Sierra. She is known for having one of the strongest possible teams in Pokemon GO, so a lot of players may require some advice on how to form a strong party to defeat her.

Battling Sierra in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Murkrow

Murkrow as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like the other lesser admins of Team GO Rocket in Pokemon GO, Sierra's battle starts off against an unevolved Shadow Pokemon that the player will be rewarded with once they defeat her. For the month of April, Sierra will battle alongside a Shadow Murkrow.

Although it may seem tempting to bring an Electric-type to this stage, it would be best to opt for a powerful Rock-type like Rhyperior or Rampardos instead. This is due to creatures of this type having an advantage against a majority of the other picks in Sierra's party. Since Murkrow is the weakest of all the other members in Sierra's encounter table, it should not pose much of a threat.

Staraptor, Swampert, or Steelix

Steelix as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This next stage in the fight against Sierra could very well be her most difficult due to the erratic choices in Pokemon she has at her disposal. In the best possible scenario, Sierra will send out Staraptor. In this situation, players can continue using their Rock-type from the previous stage.

However, if Sierra sends out a different creature, it would be wise to bring a Grass-type Pokemon to this battle in Pokemon GO. A sturdy option like Ferrothorn or Torterra would be the best choice due to their high defense stats and powerful secondary defensive types that can help them withstand Steelix's attacks.

Houndoom, Dragonite, or Charizard

Charizard as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In this stage of the battle against Sierra, every one of her options takes super-effective damage from Rock-type attacks. As such, players should prioritize bringing at least two Rock-types for this fight as a backup in case the first one faints.

The best possible opponent to go up against in this stage is Charizard. Since Charizard is a Fire and Flying-type, it takes the most possible damage from Rock-type attacks.

In summary, players should bring two Rock-types and a Grass-type for this fight in Pokemon GO. A good team may look like Rampardos, Torterra, and Rhyperior.

Poll : 0 votes