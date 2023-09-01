How to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO in September 2023? Best counters, lineups, and more

Battling against members of Team GO Rocket and rescuing Shadow Pokemon is one of the most common pastimes in Pokemon GO. While the Grunts in that villainous organization are easy to defeat without set strategies or perfect counters, its leaders are harder to crack. One of the bosses you might have to fight in this game is Sierra.

Among the three GO Rocket leaders, she is probably the most difficult to defeat. Her team consists of Pocket Monsters of different types with little overlaps between them. Therefore, coming up with a party that perfectly counters her roster of creatures is difficult. Thankfully, it is not impossible.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about fighting Sierra in Pokemon GO in September 2023.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

What is Sierra's team in Pokemon GO in September 2023?

While Team GO Rocket battles are technically PvE fights, they follow the same structure as trainer battles in Pokemon GO. Fights against Sierra and the rest of that organization's leaders feature no CP-cap, like the Master League, and even allow you to bring Mega Evolutions.

This particular boss' team in September 2023 will consist of a combination of these critters:

Phase 1: Geodude

Phase 2: Steelix / Gardevoir / Sableye

Phase 3: Houndoom / Gyrados / Victreebel

Each of these entities is extremely powerful owing to their high CP. You need to plan your team carefully so that you emerge victorious against Sierra.

Best counters to Sierra in Pokemon GO in September 2023

The best team to defeat Sierra is as follows:

Phase 1 (also effective against Steelix and Houndoom)

Swampert or Mega Swampert: Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon and Earthquake

Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon and Earthquake Machamp: Counter + Dynamic Punch and Rock Slide

Phase 2

Gardevoi or Mega Gardevoir: Charm + Moonblast and Shadow Ball

Charm + Moonblast and Shadow Ball Gengar or Mega Gengar: Lick + Shadow Ball and Sludge Bomb

Phase 3

Alolan Golem: Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Stone Edge

Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Stone Edge Glaceon: Frost Breath + Avalanche and Ice Beam

The battle will certainly start with Sierra sending out Geodude. Swampert or Machamp will make quick work of the Rock-and-Ground-type critter.

In phase two, you might encounter Steelix, Gardevoir, or Sableye. If you see Steelix, you can easily stick around with either Swampert or Machamp.

If Sierra sends out Gardevoir or Sableye, you should use your own Gardevoir or Gengar. Gardevoir with Shadow Ball can easily take down either of those critters, so it's a better choice. Moreover, having the option to Mega Evolve makes it an even more viable option.

In Phase 3, Sierra will choose Houndoom, Gyarados, or Victreebel. If you see the first entity of this bunch and have HP left on your Phase 1 Pokemon, you can clean up the game with either of them. If not, Alolan Golem can get the job done easily.

In case Sierra sends out Gyarados, this Pokemon can obliterate that critter in moments. If Victreebel is Sierra's final choice, you should pick an Ice-type counter like Glaceon.

Expand Tweet

The evil organization's team changes once every couple of months. With the new Adventures Abound season in Pokemon GO now live, you can expect a Team GO Rocket takeover coming soon.

You can also check out our guide on the best counters for Giovanni, a member of that group.