How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in September 2023? Best counters, lineups, and more

Pokemon GO players know well that Team GO Rocket is always around the corner. Regardless of whether it's grunts, leaders, or the boss Giovanni, the criminal group is always up to something, including taking over Pokestops and gyms. Those who want to take on Giovanni and his corrupted team of Pokemon can assemble a Super Rocket Radar and get ready to battle the kingpin.

While other members of Team GO Rocket certainly put up a fight in Pokemon GO, Giovanni outclasses them all. This is particularly due to him utilizing a Shadow Legendary Pokemon on every one of his teams, bringing firepower that his underlings can't match.

With that having been said, here's how Pokemon GO trainers can counter Giovanni's team of corrupted Pocket Monsters.

What is Giovanni's current battle lineup in Pokemon GO?

Truth be told, at the beginning of Pokemon GO's Adventures Abound season in September, Giovanni's team has yet to change. This means that if you battled the vicious criminal boss in August, you already know what you're up against. However, Niantic may change Giovanni's team later on in the season to throw a curveball.

Overall, Giovanni has access to five Pocket Monsters during any battle, but he can only use three of them per Pokemon GO's battle rules. Out of these, two of them are guaranteed to appear. Specifically, you will continue to see Giovanni's Shadow Persian and Regirock until his team gets changed in the future.

Giovanni's current lineup in Pokemon GO

Slot One - Persian

- Persian Slot Two - Nidoking, Rhyperior, or Garchomp

- Nidoking, Rhyperior, or Garchomp Slot Three - Regirock

What are the best counters to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO?

Swampert can handle most of Giovanni's team on its own (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the best chances at beating Giovanni's current team, you will want to utilize Fighting-type, Ground-type, and Water-type creatures and attacks. This will account for all of Giovanni's picks and deal super effective damage to all of them to take them out of the fight quickly.

It's important that these counter Pokemon have quality IV stats and CP, as they'll deal suboptimal damage without them. However, with a well-rounded Fighting/Water/Ground-type team, you shouldn't struggle much while trying to topple Team GO Rocket's kingpin.

Recommended counter team to beat Giovanni

Slot One - Machamp or Conkeldurr

- Machamp or Conkeldurr Slot Two - Swampert or Seismitoad

- Swampert or Seismitoad Slot Three - Mamoswine, Walrein, or Cloyster

With the team listed above, no matter which creatures Giovanni uses, you will be ready to beat him in the elemental type matchups. Fighting-types like Machamp/Conkeldurr will dominate Persian and can deal super effective damage to Rhyperior and Regirock as well.

Meanwhile, Swampert and Seismitoad's Water/Ground-type powers can take down Nidoking, Rhyperior, and Regirock. That just leaves Garchomp, which is incredibly weak to Ice-type moves. Pokemon like Mamoswine, Walrein, and Cloyster can easily defeat it.

Giovanni's Shadow Regirock isn't quite as tough as it appears to be (Image via Niantic)

With many months left to go in the Adventures Abound season, Giovanni may change his team of shadows later on. However, this is his current lineup as of early September 2023. You should keep an eye on any upcoming Team GO Rocket events, as these tend to be the times that the whole organization gets a team rotation.