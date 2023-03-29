How to best prepare for Lugia Raid Hour on March 29 in Pokemon GO

Lugia re-appeared in Pokemon GO's raids on March 28, 2023, and the following day will also herald its own specified Raid Hour. The Raid Hour will run from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time on March 29, 2023, giving trainers even more opportunities to capture the Johto Legendary Pokemon.

During the Raid Hour, 5-star raids will appear more frequently within gyms compared to other raids. Lugia recently replaced Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO's 5-star raids. This means that trainers will have plenty of Lugia raids to take on. This presents an excellent timeframe to capture a high IV stat or shiny (or both) Lugia compared to the rest of the Let's GO! event.

All trainers need to know about preparing for Lugia's Raid Hour in Pokemon GO

Powering up and setting movesets for Lugia's counters in Pokemon GO is one great way to prepare (Image via Niantic)

When preparing for any raid-intensive event in Pokemon GO, players will want to evaluate their battle teams, their items, and their list of friends who would be willing to assist them.

While it's true that some trainers may be able to take on Lugia's raid solo, most other players will likely need some assistance to defeat it in a reasonable amount of time. After all, beating a raid boss with minimal time left on the raid counter will result in fewer rewards, which aren't conducive to catching the creature afterward.

If Pokemon GO trainers are formulating battle teams to tackle Lugia's Raid Hour, they'll want to key in on Pocket Monsters and moves that can counter Lugia's Psychic/Flying elemental typing. This means utilizing Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type moves and Pokemon.

If players match the move type to the type of its user, additional damage can also be dealt, thanks to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). This is certainly worth using in higher-tier raids such as those seen in Lugia's Raid Hour.

As a Legendary Pokemon with boosted capabilities (thanks to being a raid boss), Lugia is sure to deal some damage to players' teams. Since this is the case, a trainer's Pokemon may faint during battle, and they'll need to be revived and healed quickly to get them back in the fight.

For this reason, players may want to open gifts, spin Pokestops, and visit the Pokemon GO shop to stockpile healing items like potions and revives to ensure that their team is in top shape before and after raids.

If a player can't confidently beat Lugia solo, they'll also need some backup. To that end, it's certainly worth getting in touch with local players or individuals on one's friend list to find trainers willing to assist them during the Raid Hour. Many trainers will likely be participating and will receive the same rewards, so it's worth reaching out to players to see if they'd be willing to be invited to a Lugia raid.

With the right counter teams in place, plenty of healing items, and stalwart trainers on their side, players should be able to defeat and capture Lugia many times throughout the course of its Raid Hour.

Poll : 0 votes