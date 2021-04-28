How to catch Pidove in Pokemon GO

In September 2019, Pokemon GO heralded the inclusion of the Unova region and the Tiny Pokemon Pidove.

Although it is considered a common occurrence, the increase in the pool of wild Pokemon has made Pidove slightly more difficult to spot. Fortunately for Pokemon GO trainers and collectors, finding it is still entirely possible outside of events or special promotions. In addition to being found in the wild on occasion, Pidove currently remains a Tier 1 raid boss, making it easy to defeat and catch solo.

With the right Pokemon and items, capturing several Pidove should be no problem at all.

Defeating Pidove and catching it in Pokemon GO

While Pidove and its evolutions aren't particularly effective in battle in Pokemon GO, collectors will still likely want it in their Pokedex. As a common Pokemon akin to the likes of Rattata or Sentret, Pidove should appear somewhat commonly over time. If trainers are having difficulty finding it, there are two items that can help speed up the process:

Standard Lure Modules can be attached to Pokestops and attract Pokemon for 30 minutes by default. These can be found as rewards for completing Research Tasks as well as being purchaseable in the in-game store for 100 coins. A bundle of eight modules can additionally be purchased for 680 coins.

Incense can be used to draw Pokemon to the trainer for one hour. If the trainer is standing still, one Pokemon will spawn every five minutes. If the trainer is moving, one Pokemon will spawn every minute or every 200 meters travelled. Due to the current conditions in Pokemon GO and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Incense is discounted to 40 coins in the in-game shop. A bundle of eight is also available for 250 coins.

Players may also take advantage of Pidove's status as a Tier 1 Pokemon GO raid boss in order to catch it. It will occasionally appear as a boss in gym raids, and its relatively weak CP ceiling shouldn't present a challenge to players. Being susceptible to Electric, Ice, and Rock-type attacks, there are a number of move combinations that can help dispatch Pidove during the raid:

Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Smack Down and Rock Slide

Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Frost Breath and Techno Blast

Ice Shard and Blizzard

Rock Throw and Stone Edge

With the right Pokemon and move combinations to take down Pidove, players should be able to defeat it without a raid team present. Once beaten, it will be available to catch as a bonus reward. As a raid reward, Pidove's 20% flee rate will be negated, making it an even easier catch than usual. If the difficulty still persists, Razz Berries and a well-placed curveball throw will improve chances of capture even further. With a 50% base capture rate, a few well-placed throws should be enough to add it to your roster.

