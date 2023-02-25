How to catch Shiny Kecleon in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

With the recent addition of Kecleon in Pokemon GO, trainers now have the opportunity to encounter this creature in a unique way that sets it apart from other Pokemon in the game. While some may be content with simply adding Kecleon to their Pokedex, others may be interested in pursuing something even more special: a shiny version of the Pokemon.

Shiny Pokemon have been a sought-after rarity since their introduction in the second generation of the franchise, and encountering one of these uniquely colored creatures is a memorable experience for most fans. Shiny Pokemon have become a staple of the franchise, appearing not only in the main series of games but also in other areas like the anime and card game.

However, obtaining a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO can be quite challenging due to Niantic's approach to implementing them. While all Shiny Pokemon are included in the game's files, only a few of them can be found in the wild.

As per the official post on the Pokemon GO website by Niantic, it has been confirmed that Shiny Kecleon has been added to the game following the Las Vegas event for the GO Tour. With the event now concluded, players can celebrate the global portion and try to encounter the rare, shiny form of the beloved chameleon Pokemon.

Tips for finding Shiny Kecleon in Pokemon GO

Kecleon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before embarking on the hunt for the elusive Shiny Kecleon, players must first understand the rarity of the standard Kecleon and the unique way in which it is encountered in Pokemon GO. Kecleon is one of the few creatures in the game that can only be encountered outside of the traditional means, similar to Johto Pokemon Smeargle.

Currently, the only way to find Kecleon is through a random encounter at Pokestops, making it an uncommon sighting in the game. What makes this encounter even more unique is that it appears to be unaffected by external factors such as Lure Modules or Incenses, adding to the difficulty of finding a Shiny Kecleon.

What determines when a Kecleon attaches to a particular Pokestop in Pokemon GO is unclear. However, it has been confirmed that once Kecleon decides to make a Pokestop its home, it will appear there for every player. The only complication is that the exact details (like its IVs and whether or not it's shiny) are different for every trainer.

Unfortunately, this puts players in a difficult position as they cannot rely on using Lure Modules to increase their chances of encountering a shiny Kecleon like they can with other Shiny Pokemon. Instead, they will need to venture outside and explore areas with a high concentration of Pokestops in the hopes of encountering this elusive creature.

Though it is unclear if Pokemon GO's weather boosting mechanic works with Kecleon, it would not hurt to try under optimal conditions. Since Kecleon is a pure Normal-type Pokemon, it may be worth waiting for partly cloudy weather before committing to a hunt just in case this feature does work with the chameleon.

