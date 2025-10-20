EVs and IVs in Pokemon Legends Z-A stand for Effort Values and Individual Values. These are essentially values that affect the stats of your Pokemon in dynamic ways. EVs are easier to check and increase, but IVs present more of a challenge. This is mainly because the latter are assigned values innate to your Pokemon once it has been caught or hatched.

This article will explain how to check EVs and IVs in Pokemon Legends Z-A so that you can decide how to improve them going forward.

EVs and IVs in Pokemon Legends Z-A: How to check them in-game

Checking Garchomp's EVs in-game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Checking EVs and IVs in Pokemon Legends Z-A may feel like a daunting task. However, only one of the two values is difficult to check. Here are some steps you can follow to check the EVs:

In the game, open the Menu .

. Next, select the Pokemon whose EVs you want to check.

Once you open the specific Pokemon's tab, select the Check Summary option and then press the 'L' key on your Nintendo Switch or Switch 2.

and then press the or Switch 2. This will open all of the Pokemon's stats along with its EVs.

Checking your Pokemon's EVs is quite easy. These are points that can be earned by leveling up. For instance, defeating other Pokemon rewards you with more EVs, which can raise your Pokemon's stats.

These can be changed and increased as you progress through the game. You may also give your Pokemon vitamins or other items to increase its EVs.

Individual Values, on the other hand, are more difficult to increase and check. You can check your Pokemon's IVs by unlocking the Judge function, which becomes available only after you finish the main story of Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Once unlocked, you can check the necessary stats and then Hypertrain your Pokemon to increase their IVs where necessary.

This is a time-consuming mechanic and cannot be bypassed by any means. Therefore, players must complete the main campaign to check the Pokemon's IVs. Thankfully, increasing both EVs and IVs in Pokemon Legends Z-A is possible. These values are a rather old feature and remain a key part of the game's overall universe.

The best way to effectively increase them both simultaneously is to finish the game as soon as possible while also getting EV-increasing items and engaging in battles.

