How to defeat Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A Rank F Promotion Match

Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A is one of the mid-game rank-up bosses. This is a battle that you need to win, as it opens the gate for you to progress ahead into higher ranks. This is an important part of the storyline that fans have to go through for progression. It is also a thrilling adventure as you need to train and level up your Pokemon to battle against more skilled trainers throughout the city.

This article will highlight the best way to defeat Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Where to find Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

You will be able to find Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A toward the Southwest side of the map. Head over to the Racine Construction point of interest located in the Vert District. This region is located between Wild Zones 1 and 6, near the city’s border.

Challenge Canari after winning the Quiz Contest (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

However, the location of Trainer Canari will not be revealed immediately after you get the Challenge Ticket. You will need to participate and win the Canari Quiz Whiz Contest.

How many points do you need to challenge Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Fans will need to gather a total of 32,000 Ticket Points to obtain the Challenge Ticket. Once you have the ticket, win the Contest and head over to the Racine Construction area to challenge Trainer Canari for the promotion match.

Canari’s Pokemon team

Here is everything you need to know about Trainer Canari’s Pokemon team:

Heliolisk

Type: Electric and Normal

Electric and Normal Weaknesses: Ground and Fighting

Ground and Fighting Most used abilities: Bulldoze, Volt Switch, Parabolic Charge, and Swift

Ampharos

Type: Electric

Electric Weaknesses: Ground

Ground Most used abilities: Cotton Guard, Discharge, Dragon Pulse, and Power Gem

Stunfisk

Type: Electric and Ground

Electric and Ground Weaknesses: Ice, Water, Grass, and Ground

Ice, Water, Grass, and Ground Most used abilities: Charge, Discharge, Spark, and Mudshot

Mega Eelektross

Type: Electric

Electric Weaknesses: Ground

Ground Most used abilities: Crunch, Discharge, Volt Switch, and Eerie Impulse

How to defeat Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Excadrill is a great counter to Canari’s entire team for this battle. You can also choose a few more Ground-type attack Pokemon to fight in the first few stages to make the process easier. Since all four enemies are vulnerable to Ground abilities, you can simply spam moves and secure the win.

Trainer Canari's roster is filled with Electric-type Pokemon (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

The first three battles are comparatively easier to win as the opponent will have lower HPs. Try to dodge incoming attacks and use Excadrill’s Bulldoze and Dig moves to deal with the Electric-type foes. When the final match starts off with Mega Eelektross, you can begin by attacking the enemy with Earthquake and Bulldoze.

Mega Eelektross is weak to Ground attacks (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

Mega Eelektross has some high-damage output moves that you should try to dodge. You can simply run around the arena and recall your Pokemon in this phase to avoid taking unnecessary damage. Spam the Ground-type attacks again once the cooldown has been reset to inflict damage and slowly drain its HP bar.

All rewards for defeating Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Rank up to E by defeating Trainer Canari (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

You will be promoted to Rank E after winning the battle against Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Trainer Canari will provide you with the TM066 Volt Switch that can be used to train your team to get a new move. Moreover, the trainer will provide you with an Autographed Plush at the end.

