How to defeat Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A Rank F Promotion Match

Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A is one of the mid-game rank-up bosses. This is a battle that you need to win, as it opens the gate for you to progress ahead into higher ranks. This is an important part of the storyline that fans have to go through for progression. It is also a thrilling adventure as you need to train and level up your Pokemon to battle against more skilled trainers throughout the city.
This article will highlight the best way to defeat Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Where to find Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
You will be able to find Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A toward the Southwest side of the map. Head over to the Racine Construction point of interest located in the Vert District. This region is located between Wild Zones 1 and 6, near the city’s border.
Also read: How to defeat Rogue Mega Starmie in Pokemon Legends Z-A
However, the location of Trainer Canari will not be revealed immediately after you get the Challenge Ticket. You will need to participate and win the Canari Quiz Whiz Contest.
How many points do you need to challenge Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Fans will need to gather a total of 32,000 Ticket Points to obtain the Challenge Ticket. Once you have the ticket, win the Contest and head over to the Racine Construction area to challenge Trainer Canari for the promotion match.
Canari’s Pokemon team
Here is everything you need to know about Trainer Canari’s Pokemon team:
Heliolisk
- Type: Electric and Normal
- Weaknesses: Ground and Fighting
- Most used abilities: Bulldoze, Volt Switch, Parabolic Charge, and Swift
Ampharos
- Type: Electric
- Weaknesses: Ground
- Most used abilities: Cotton Guard, Discharge, Dragon Pulse, and Power Gem
Stunfisk
- Type: Electric and Ground
- Weaknesses: Ice, Water, Grass, and Ground
- Most used abilities: Charge, Discharge, Spark, and Mudshot
Mega Eelektross
- Type: Electric
- Weaknesses: Ground
- Most used abilities: Crunch, Discharge, Volt Switch, and Eerie Impulse
How to defeat Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Excadrill is a great counter to Canari’s entire team for this battle. You can also choose a few more Ground-type attack Pokemon to fight in the first few stages to make the process easier. Since all four enemies are vulnerable to Ground abilities, you can simply spam moves and secure the win.
The first three battles are comparatively easier to win as the opponent will have lower HPs. Try to dodge incoming attacks and use Excadrill’s Bulldoze and Dig moves to deal with the Electric-type foes. When the final match starts off with Mega Eelektross, you can begin by attacking the enemy with Earthquake and Bulldoze.
Read more: Pokemon Legends Z-A ending explained
Mega Eelektross has some high-damage output moves that you should try to dodge. You can simply run around the arena and recall your Pokemon in this phase to avoid taking unnecessary damage. Spam the Ground-type attacks again once the cooldown has been reset to inflict damage and slowly drain its HP bar.
All rewards for defeating Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A
You will be promoted to Rank E after winning the battle against Canari in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Trainer Canari will provide you with the TM066 Volt Switch that can be used to train your team to get a new move. Moreover, the trainer will provide you with an Autographed Plush at the end.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete A Rogue Mega Mawile main mission
- How to get all Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A
- What are Plus Moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A
- How to defeat Lebanne in Pokemon Legends Z-A
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨