Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete A Rogue Mega Mawile main mission

Every main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A has its surprises, but none puts your fighting skills to the test like A Rogue Mega Mawile. With its dual-type abilities and unexpected attacks, this mission puts you up against one of the game's most formidable Pokemon. To complete this mission, you need quick thinking, shrewd tactics, and the ideal lineup.

Read on to learn more on how to complete the A Rogue Mega Mawile mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: A Rogue Mega Mawile main mission walkthrough

You are assigned to look into a situation where a dangerous Pokemon is causing trouble in Sector 6 of the Magenta District. This Pokemon is the Rogue Mega Mawile, a powerful opponent that is causing chaos throughout the district.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

A Rogue Mega Mawile walkthrough: Fast travel to the Magenta District (Image via The Pokemon Company || Andruidus on YouTube)

You must fast-travel to Café Gallant in the Magenta District. Go west from where you spawn until you encounter the first Holovator. To get to the battle arena, you'll have to jump over roofs and make your way through the higher floors of the city.

A Rogue Mega Mawile walkthrough: Jump over roofs carefully (Image via The Pokemon Company || Andruidus on YouTube)

Rogue Mega Mawile will be introduced in a quick cutscene when you eventually arrive at the spot. This Pokemon, which is of the Steel and Fairy types, is difficult to defeat. Its strength is not simply brute power, but also its ability to close gaps fast and deliver devastating melee combos. Make sure your team is ready for the fight before you go in.

Best Pokemon for defeating Rogue Mawile

Ground and fire attacks are Rogue Mega Mawile's main vulnerabilities. Here, Pokemon like Charizard and Camerupt are great options. Mawile's Steel typing can be successfully exploited by Camerupt's Ground-type attacks, including Earth Power or Bulldoze. In contrast, Charizard can use powerful Fire attacks and maintain his agility to avoid Mawile's melee attacks.

A Rogue Mega Mawile walkthrough: Pokemon like Charizard and Camerupt are great options (Image via The Pokemon Company || Andruidus on YouTube)

Having at least one support Pokemon with healing or defensive abilities is also smart, especially since some of Mawile’s attacks can hit multiple targets at once.

Important attacks to look out for

Rogue Mega Mawile quickly tests your reactions after the battle starts. It frequently uses Play Rough, a quick, close-range strike in which it teleports near you before throwing a strong punch. Note that it's one of Rogue Mega Mawile's most dangerous attacks. Staying on the move is crucial because Play Rough happens in an instant. Any pause could leave you vulnerable to damage, so keep moving about the battlefield and don't remain motionless for longer than a second.

Next up is Iron Head, a powerful melee attack that is equally effective without the use of teleportation. Maintaining space and dodging right before impact is the best strategy for dealing with this attack. Staying in the air or moving in and out of range can help reduce the likelihood of being caught in Mawile's striking zone if you're using a Pokemon like Charizard.

The Orb Attack is arguably the most erratic of Rogue Mega Mawile's skills. You should back off when it exits the arena and starts to charge energy. Its glowing orbs will rain down across the battlefield in a flash, making it nearly difficult to predict where they will land. Pull your Pokemon back for a while and wait for the barrage to stop, rather than attempting to avoid every blast. Continue your offensive by moving in again after the orbs have stopped falling.

A Rogue Mega Mawile walkthrough: The Orb Attack is arguably the most erratic of Rogue Mega Mawile's skills (Image via The Pokemon Company || Andruidus on YouTube)

The key to surviving these attacks is rhythm and patience. Learn to read Mawile’s movements, dodge at the right moments, and avoid overcommitting to offense. Waiting for the perfect window to strike will ensure that your team stays in fighting shape throughout this demanding battle.

Claiming your reward

Once Rogue Mega Mawile falls, you’ll complete Main Mission 21 and receive the Mawilite Mega Stone as a reward. This valuable item allows Mawile to Mega Evolve during future battles. To activate this form, simply have your Mawile hold the Mawilite Mega Stone. Mega Mawile’s enhanced power and abilities make it a formidable ally for the challenges that lie ahead in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

A Rogue Mega Mawile reward: You'll receive the Mawilite Mega Stone as a reward (Image via The Pokemon Company || Andruidus on YouTube)

This covers everything you need to know about completing A Rogue Mega Mawile mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:

