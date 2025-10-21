How to defeat Jacinthe in Pokemon Legends Z-A Rank C Promotion Match

Jacinthe in Pokemon Legends Z-A is the gatekeeper for the Rank B category in the game’s storyline. Defeating Trainer Jacinthe can be a bit of a challenge due to the unique and staggered route that you need to take. By conquering your way to the top of the special tournament by the trainer, you will be able to test your skills in a battle against Jacinthe.
This article will highlight the best way to defeat Jacinthe in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Where to find Jacinthe in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
You can find Jacinthe in Pokemon Legends Z-A in the Northern part of the map near Wild Zone 15. This trainer will be present inside Hotel Richissime and can be challenged inside the same place.
How many points do you need to challenge Jacinthe in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
To challenge Jacinthe in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you will need a massive 41,000 Ticket Points to simply get the Challenger Ticket. Once you have this item, you need to navigate inside Hotel Richissime and take part in the tournament to defeat several previous challengers and finally reach Trainer Jacinthe.
Jacinthe’s Pokemon team
Here is a list of everything you need to know about Jacinthe’s Pokemon team for the Challenge battle:
Carbink
- Type: Rock and Fairy
- Weaknesses: Steel, Water, Ground, and Grass
- Most used abilities: Flash Cannon, Stone Edge, Stealth Rock, and Moonblast
Mawile
- Type: Steel and Fairy
- Weaknesses: Fire and Ground
- Most used abilities: Fire Fang, Iron Head, Play Rough, and Crunch
Aurorus
- Type: Rock and Ice
- Weaknesses: Fighting, Steel, Water, Rock, Ground, and Grass
- Most used abilities: Protect, Blizzard, Rock Blast, and Freeze-Dry
Gardevoir
- Type: Psychic and Fairy
- Weaknesses: Poison, Steel, and Ghost
- Most used abilities: Moonblast, Calm Mind, Mystical Fire, and Psychic
Mega Clefable
- Type: Fairy and Flying
- Weaknesses: Rock, Steel, Ice, Poison, and Electric
- Most used abilities: Protect, Mystical Fire, Air Slash, and Moonblast
How to defeat Jacinthe in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Mega Excadrill and Mega Lucario are two of the most potent choices for this battle against Jacinthe in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Since you will need to progress through the whole tournament, you can use higher-level Pokemon to defeat the previous Rank bosses. The fights will also be a bit easier as the challengers (except the final round) will be ones that you have already won against.
When facing Jacinthe, you will need to take advantage of the weaknesses of the opponent Pokemon. Mega Excadrill can deal both Steel and Ground-type Stab attacks. Take advantage of abilities like Iron Head and Earthquake to deal devastating damage. In the same way, Mega Lucario’s moves, Earthquake and Iron Tail, can come in clutch to finish the initial battles quickly and reach Mega Clefable.
Mega Clefable's Mystical Fire deals area-based damage, so you can choose to tank it or even run back to dodge it as much as possible. Take advantage of the cast animations of the Pokemon to spam Steel and Rock-type abilities to chip away at its HP bar. Moreover, you can train both your Pokemon to have the Protect move, which increases your ability to defend and strike back with Stab attacks.
Considering Mega Clefable's Level 59, it is best to level up your choice of Pokemon to at least Level 60 or more. A higher-level Pokemon can help you secure an advantage in the fight and secure the victory more easily.
All rewards for defeating Jacinthe in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Once you have defeated Jacinthe in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you will be promoted to Rank B. Trainer Jacinthe will also reward you with the TM020 Play Rough skill. It is a good move to learn for some of the Pokemon in your arsenal, as it has the chance to lower attack power of the opponents.
