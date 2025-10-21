How to defeat Corbeau in Pokemon Legends Z-A Rank D Promotion Match

Corbeau in Pokemon Legends Z-A is one of the mandatory trainers that you need to face. This battle may be a challenge for fans, as it will determine your ability to progress through the main storyline and raise your rank. While the opponent is strong and an obstacle in the mid-game, you can win with ease by taking advantage of the Pokemon’s weaknesses.

This article will highlight the best way to defeat Corbeau in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Where to find Corbeau in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

You can find Corbeau in Pokemon Legends Z-A by going to the Rust Syndicate Office in Bleau District. It is located on the left of Wild Zone 5 on the map. This area becomes accessible while playing Mission 24 Reaching Rank C.

Get the Challenger Ticket to battle Corbeau (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

How many points do you need to challenge Corbeau in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

You will need to collect a total of 38,000 Ticket Points to get the Challenge Ticket. Only after you get this item can you challenge Trainer Corbeau in the Rust Syndicate Office.

Corbeau’s Pokemon team

Here is a list of everything you need to know about Corbeau’s Pokemon team for the Challenge battle:

Arbok

Type: Poison

Poison Weaknesses: Ground and Psychic

Ground and Psychic Most used abilities: Poison Jab, Fire Fang, Toxic, and Leech Life

Gyarados

Type: Water and Flying

Water and Flying Weaknesses: Electric and Rock

Electric and Rock Most used abilities: Crunch, Bounce, Waterfall, and Dragon Rush

Roserade

Type: Grass and Poison

Grass and Poison Weaknesses: Flying, Ice, Fire, and Psychic

Flying, Ice, Fire, and Psychic Most used abilities: Synthesis, Sludge Bomb, Giga Drain, and Shadow Ball

Mega Scolipede

Type: Bug and Poison

Bug and Poison Weaknesses: Rock, Flying, Fire, and Psychic

Rock, Flying, Fire, and Psychic Most used abilities: Protect, Earthquake, Gunk Shot, and X-Scissor

How to defeat Corbeau in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Starmie and Mega Camerupt can be two of the most effective counters against Corbeau’s Pokemon lineup. Starmie’s Psychic-type attacks like Psychic and Psyshock are effective against Arbok, Roserade, and Mega Scolipede. Pair both of these moves with Thunderbolt to exploit the massive Electric weakness of Gyarados.

Arbok is weak against Psychic and Ground attacks (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

You can use Mega Camerupt with moves like Earth Power, Lava Plume, and Earthquake. These abilities can cover Starmie’s cooldowns, with Camerupt being quite tanky to take quite a few normal hits from the opponent team's challenger.

However, it is important to train both these choices and help them get the Protect ability. Having this move under your belt for both your choices can help you defend and retaliate, resulting in stacking up more damage numbers.

Mega Scolipede is a tough opponent and has comparatively more HP than others in the enemy team (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

It is important to note that you can breeze through the first three battles by timing your attacks. The final fight against Mega Scolipede can go on a bit longer. To increase your chances of success, you should try to level up your Pokemon at least up to 52, to match the Mega Scoliopede. Having a few levels higher will be even more beneficial as you can enjoy an upper hand during the entire battle.

All rewards for defeating Corbeau in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Reward for defeating Corbeau in Rust Syndicate Office (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

You will be promoted to Rank C after you defeat Corbeau in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Moreover, the Trainer Corbeau will provide you with the TM100 Gunk Shot ability. You can use this to help your roster of Pokemon learn Gunk Shot, as it can be quite effective against enemies weak to Poison.

