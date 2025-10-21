Getting Aerodactyl in Pokemon Legends Z-A is not straightforward, as you cannot catch it in the wild. You must progress significantly into the main story and unlock a side mission. Afterwards, you have to complete that quest to unlock a new in-game feature that lets you retrieve Aerodactyl from a specific Fossil.
Here are all the details on how to obtain Aerodactyl in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Complete the Restored from a Fossil side mission
After starting the 10th main mission in the title, The Secrets of Mega Evolution, complete its initial tasks to reveal the 11th, 12th, and 13th main missions. It will also unlock a few side missions across Lumiose City.
To learn the mechanics to obtain Aerodactyl in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you must complete the Restored from a Fossil mission first. Then, you will get the opportunity to retrieve several Pokemon from different types of Fossils at the Pokemon Research Lab.
Buy the Old Amber from Stone Emporium
When you have unlocked the Fossil restoring feature, travel to the Stone Emporium shop, located near the Wild Zone 12.
Access the shop and buy the Old Amber, which costs 30000 PokeDollars.
Retrieve Aerodactyl from the Fossil
Next, travel to the Pokemon Research Lab and head to the second floor of the Laboratory. Interact with Reg standing nearby, and he will ask you if you have any Fossils with you.
Choose the option Old Amber and wait a bit to finally retrieve Aerodactyl in Aerodactyl in Pokemon Legends Z. It will be automatically added to your collection.
This covers our guide on how to get Aerodactyl in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
