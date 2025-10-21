Getting Aerodactyl in Pokemon Legends Z-A is not straightforward, as you cannot catch it in the wild. You must progress significantly into the main story and unlock a side mission. Afterwards, you have to complete that quest to unlock a new in-game feature that lets you retrieve Aerodactyl from a specific Fossil.

Ad

Here are all the details on how to obtain Aerodactyl in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

All details on how to get Aerodactyl in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Complete the Restored from a Fossil side mission

Finish the Restored from a Fossil mission at the Pokemon Research Lab (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

After starting the 10th main mission in the title, The Secrets of Mega Evolution, complete its initial tasks to reveal the 11th, 12th, and 13th main missions. It will also unlock a few side missions across Lumiose City.

Ad

Trending

To learn the mechanics to obtain Aerodactyl in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you must complete the Restored from a Fossil mission first. Then, you will get the opportunity to retrieve several Pokemon from different types of Fossils at the Pokemon Research Lab.

Buy the Old Amber from Stone Emporium

Reach the Stone Emporium (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When you have unlocked the Fossil restoring feature, travel to the Stone Emporium shop, located near the Wild Zone 12.

Ad

Purchase the Old Amber (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Access the shop and buy the Old Amber, which costs 30000 PokeDollars.

Ad

Also read: How to get all evolution items and fossils in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Retrieve Aerodactyl from the Fossil

Reach the Pokemon Research Lab (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Next, travel to the Pokemon Research Lab and head to the second floor of the Laboratory. Interact with Reg standing nearby, and he will ask you if you have any Fossils with you.

Ad

Talk to Reg and select Old Amber (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Choose the option Old Amber and wait a bit to finally retrieve Aerodactyl in Aerodactyl in Pokemon Legends Z. It will be automatically added to your collection.

Ad

This covers our guide on how to get Aerodactyl in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Check out more Pokemon Legends Z-A guides from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨