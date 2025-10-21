Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete Restored from a Fossil (side mission)

Restored from a Fossil is the 27th side mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A. While it unlocks after progressing a bit further into the story, completing it grants you a new in-game feature. You can then collect different Fossils and utilize them to obtain various prominent Pokemon.

Here are the details on how to complete the Restored from a Fossil side mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Restored from a Fossil (side mission) in Pokemon Legends Z-A: How to access and location

Pokemon Research Lab's location on the map (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned earlier, you cannot access the Restored from a Fossil side mission immediately after starting your journey in Lumiose City. For that, you must progress through the story to the 10th main mission, The Secrets of Mega Evolution.

As soon as this main mission unlocks its related quests, where you are tasked to defeat the Rogue Mega Slowbro, Rogue Mega Camerupt, and Rogue Mega Victreebel, you can access Restored from a Fossil side mission.

Talk to Reg at the Laboratory to start the quest (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Then, head to the southernmost point on the map and enter the Pokemon Research Lab building. Go to the second floor to reach the Laboratory. Then, talk to Reg in there to start the Restored from a Fossil side mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Restored from a Fossil (side mission) in Pokemon Legends Z-A: Walkthrough

Buy the Fossil

The Stone Emporium's location on the map (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After talking to Reg at the Pokemon Research Lab, you will receive 20000 PokeDollars from him. Next, exit from that building and travel to the Stone Emporium, which is right beside the Wild Zone 12.

Buy the Jaw Fossil or the Sail Fossil (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As you access the shop, you will see several items available for purchase. However, you must buy either the Jaw Fossil or the Sail Fossil for the quest progression. The choice is totally up to you and doesn't affect the mission. But you will get a different Pokemon based on your choice.

Jaw Fossil

Restored Pokemon : Tyrunt

: Tyrunt Pokemon type : Rock, Dragon

: Rock, Dragon Evolves into: Tyrantrum (Rock, Dragon)

Sail Fossil

Restored Pokemon : Amaura

: Amaura Pokemon type : Ice, Rock

: Ice, Rock Evolves into: Aurorus (Ice, Rock)

After making your choice, spend 20000 Pokedollars to buy one between the Jaw Fossil and the Sail Fossil.

Return to Reg at the Pokemon Research Lab

Select the purchased Fossil (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When you're done purchasing the preferred Fossil, fast-travel to the Pokemon Research Lab and navigate to Reg at the Laboratory. Speak with him, and select either the Jaw Fossil or the Sail Fossil from your inventory. It can be found on the Other Items tab.

Note: Even if you choose any option, you can still utilize the other Fossil and get the respective Pokemon when this mission ends. However, you must buy the item with your own money.

Receive Tyrunt or Amaura, depending on the Fossil (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When done selecting, you will obtain Tyrunt or Amaura based on your choice.

With this, Restored from a Fossil side mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A comes to an end. You will also get a Hardstone, 10 Kelpsy Berries, and 2500 PokeDollars as rewards.

