How to get Gengar without trading in Pokemon Legends Z-A

If you’ve been wondering how to get Gengar in Pokemon Legends Z-A without going through the usual trade evolution process, you’re in luck. The game gives you a few solid chances to catch one directly in the wild, no trading required. Normally, Gengar only evolves from Haunter when traded, which makes it tricky to get if you’re playing solo. But in Legends Z-A, that old rule has been relaxed.

You can now find and catch a wild Gengar yourself if you know where to look.

How to find Gengar without trading in Pokemon Legends Z-A

During Main Mission 20: A Request From the Rust Syndicate, you’ll get sent out to deal with a group of so-called “troublemakers” hiding in an old, abandoned building. When you finally reach the area, you’ll realize those troublemakers aren’t humans, they’re Ghost-type Pokemon.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Inside, you’ll run into two Gengar and a Gastly, all roaming around the building. This is your first real shot at catching Gengar directly.

Now, a fair warning, these Gengar are no joke. They’re pretty strong for this part of the story and can take out unprepared teams quickly. Just make sure you always save your game right before the fight, that way you can retry if you accidentally faint it.

If you manage to catch one here, you’re done. You’ve got your Gengar without trading, and it’ll easily carry its weight through the rest of the story.

If you missed your chance during the Rust Syndicate mission or accidentally defeated both Gengar, don’t worry, there’s another way.

Alpha Gengar in Pokemon Legends (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you’ve completed the main story, a new area called Wild Zone 20 opens up. This place is filled with high-level Pokemon, including some Alphas. In the center of Wild Zone 20, two Alpha Pokemon will always spawn. Keep visiting this spot, and sooner or later, one of them will be an Alpha Gengar.

What makes this encounter special is that Alpha Gengar can spawn at any time of day, completely at random. You don’t have to wait for nightfall, just keep checking back until you see it. When it finally appears, go in ready for a tough fight.

Getting Gengar in Pokemon Legends Z-A means you no longer have to trade. Whether you catch one during the Rust Syndicate mission or track down the Alpha version in Wild Zone 20, both methods let you add this fan-favorite Ghost-type to your team without any outside help.

