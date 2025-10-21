How to defeat Grisham in Pokemon Legends Z-A Rank B Promotion Match

Grisham in Pokemon Legends Z-A is the final challenger that you need to win against to achieve Rank A. This is an important milestone in the storyline that will get you on the track to progress even higher as the strongest trainer. It is a tedious fight that you will need to endure and emerge victorious with your trained team of Pokemon.
This article will highlight the most effective way to defeat Grisham in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Where to find Grisham in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Finding Grisham in Pokemon Legends Z-A will take some time. You will need to talk to Emaa and Mable first to get some hints about his location. Once you explore Lysandre Labs and go through all four Team Flare documents, you will be able to challenge Trainer Grisham to a rank-up battle.
You can find Grisham inside a food truck located just South of the Prism Tower at the center of the map. This truck will be present near Nouveau Cafe. You can find the cafe with ease as it is present toward the Northwest of Wild Zone 2 at the end of the street that connects to the center of the map.
How many points do you need to challenge Grisham in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
You will need to collect a whopping 45,000 Ticket Points to get a Challenge Ticket to start the battle against Grisham in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Once you have the item, approach Trainer Grisham in the food truck and complete the interaction to begin the fight. The battle will take place in the immediate vicinity.
Grisham’s Pokemon team
Here is a list of everything you need to know about Grisham’s Pokemon team for the Challenge battle:
Pongoro
- Type: Fighting and Dark
- Weaknesses: Fairy, Flying, and Fighting
- Most used abilities: Crunch, Protect, Bullet Punch, and Brick Break
Malamar
- Type: Dark and Psychic
- Weaknesses: Bug and Fairy
- Most used abilities: Psyshock, Hypnosis, Liquidation, and Night Slash
Pyroar
- Type: Fire and Normal
- Weaknesses: Water, Rock, Ground, and Fighting
- Most used abilities: Snarl, Earth Power, Overheat, and Hyper Voice
Tyranitar
- Type: Rock and Dark
- Weaknesses: Fighting, Steel, Ground, Bug, Grass, and Water
- Most used abilities: Ice Punch, Earthquake, Stone Edge, and Crunch
Salamence
- Type: Dragon and Flying
- Weaknesses: Ice, Fairy, Dragon, and Rock
- Most used abilities: Fire Fang, Earthquake, Draco Meteor, and Aerial Ace
Mega Charizard X
- Type: Fire and Dragon
- Weaknesses: Dragon, Ground, and Rock
- Most used abilities: Protect, Dragon Rush, Flare Blitz, and Air Slash
How to defeat Grisham in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Mega Camerupt and Mega Gardevoir are two of the most fatal counters against Trainer Grisham’s Pokemon roster. Camerupt’s ability to make use of Earth Power in Stabs, combined with Earthquake, can easily take down the enemy Pyroar and Tyranitar. These moves are also effective against Mega Charizard X. Moreover, Mega Camerupt is tanky and can take a few punches during the battle.
Mega Gardevoir has a high-damage output with the Moonblast ability. You can also use the Draining Kiss move to recover during the fight and combine it with a quick Reflect cast to increase defenses for the Pokemon. That said, learn Protect on both these choices to make the most out of the Stab moves and stack damage on your foes.
Once Mega Charizard X enters the fight, you will need to dodge some of the fast attacks and may even need to recall Pokemon to save their HP from going down. Make sure to strafe either way when Charizard rushes and takes flight to launch heavy attacks. Switch out Pokemon during the battle to ensure that you can take advantage of Mega Charizard X’s Ground and Rock weaknesses with Camerupt.
It is best to train your team and level up the Pokemon to at least Level 63 or higher to increase your chances of winning against Charizard. A higher-level Pokemon can make the battle easier.
All rewards for defeating Grisham in Pokemon Legends Z-A
You will be promoted to Rank A after winning the battle against Grisham in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Grisham will also provide you with the TM104 Flare Blitz ability. This is an aggressive ability that can unleash a charging attack on opponents and has a chance to inflict burning damage.
