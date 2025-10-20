  • home icon
By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 20, 2025 13:21 GMT
How to get Bagon, Shelgon, and Salamence in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)
Bagon, Shelgon, and Salamence in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be acquired quite late in the game. However, this Dragon-type line from the Gen III Hoenn games is worth the grind, with Salamence even having a Mega Evolved form that you can use in the game.

This article covers how you can get Bagon, Shelgon, and Salamence in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Where to find Bagon in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Bagon can be found in Wild Area 18 on the ground level during the day and at night. To unlock this area, you must complete main mission 30 and reach level B in the Z-A Royal.

Bagon location in Wild Area 18 (Image via TPC)
The first time you enter the area, the courtyard with te Bagon will be guarded by a Level 62 Rogue Salamence. You must either catch it or knock it out before accessing its babies. Once you do this, you can catch Bagon by lowering its HP and inflicting it with a status condition. Use a high-powered Poke Ball, such as an Ultra Ball, for easy catching.

Can Bagon be shiny in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Yes, it is possible to encounter Shiny Bagon in Legends Z-A. However, this will be a fairly difficult task and you might have to spend a substantial amount of time before you encounter one.

How to get Shelgon and Salamence in Pokemon Legends Z-A (evolution)

You can get Shelgon and Salamence via evolution. Here are the requirements:

  • Bagon --- Level 30 ---> Shelgon
  • Shelgon --- Level 50 ---> Salamence

Additionally, Salamence's Alpha variant can be found in Wild Area 18.

While the Bagon line doesn't need extra items or conditions to evolve, there are many special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

