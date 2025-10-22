Eternal Flower Floette is a rare and challenging creature to catch in Pokemon Legends Z-A. It was first seen hidden within the game code of Pokemon X and Y in 2013 and was previously unavailable for players to obtain or use. Floette is a Fairy-type Pocket Monster with a Modest nature and carries AZ’s original trainer ID.

Ad

Unlike other Pokemon, Eternal Flower Floette is unable to evolve into Florges. This is because it absorbed an immense amount of life energy during the events that took place before Pokemon X and Y.

This article explains how to get Eternal Flower Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

How to obtain Eternal Flower Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You will receive Eternal Flower Floette from one of your rivals after clearing 15 Reward Matches in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Reward Matches are a part of the Infinite Z-A Royale, which becomes accessible only after you have completed the title's main storyline. This basically means you must beat the entire game and reach the post-game story to unlock the event.

Ad

Trending

Now, this is where things get interesting. You can’t just jump straight into the Infinite Z-A Royale Challenger Matches. You need a Challenger Ticket every single time you enter. This means that you will have to collect it a total of 15 times to participate in all 15 Reward Matches.

To get a Challenger Ticket, you must secure 50,000 points. This could take a while, as you will have to face off against other trainers and keep winning matches to accumulate points.

Ad

Fight against Taunie (Image via TPC || YouTube@DuckTape Gaming)

Read more: 7 best early-game Pokemon you should catch in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Ad

After securing enough points, navigate to Quasartico Inc. There, you will find a person in a black suit. Talk to him to start a battle. Remember, each time you initiate a battle, you will face a random rival whom you must defeat.

Received Floettite (Image via TPC || YouTube@Purple Kyogre)

Fortunately, losing at any stage won’t reset your battle achievement, and you can continue from the same spot.

Ad

Finally, once you reach the last Challenger, you will face Taunie. After fighting for a while, there will be a cutscene. After the cutscene, the last Pokemon they have in their party will be Floette.

Also read: How to defeat Grisham in Pokemon Legends Z-A Rank B Promotion Match

This Eternal Flower Floette can Mega Evolve, and as you beat it, another cutscene will trigger. This time, Emma will appear and lead you inside the Quasartico Inc. building.

Ad

Here, you will learn that Jett is Urbain and Taunie’s grandmother. Jett wants her grandchild to be the CEO of Quasartico Inc., as she plans to step down as president.

After that, you will be handed two things: The Mega Stone and Eternal Flower Floette. It is worth noting that the Infinite Z-A Royale unlocks permanently, and you can join the challenges any time you want.

Check out the links below for more such guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨