How to get Machop, Machoke and Machamp in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A has an extensive lineup of critters to catch around the sizable open world of Lumiose City, boasting many returning wild Pokemon. This includes the Machop line, featuring Machoke and Machamp. While obtaining the former two is not much of a hassle, the latter four-armed juggernaut can require jumping through some hoops to obtain.

This guide explains all to know about getting Machop and its two evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Here are the details

How to get Machop in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Machop can be found in Wild Zone 8 as well as Wild Zone 12 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Machop is a Fighting-type Pokemon found in Wild Zones 8 and 12. First introduced in Generation 1 for Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, it has been a series staple ever since. The best way to get it is to find one in the wild. It is a fairly common spawn in these two Wild Zones, so you will not have much trouble tracking it down.

That said both these areas are teeming with several other wild creatures including powerful Alpha Pokemon, all of which will try to attack you at once while you are trying to catch a Machop. So some degree of caution is advised when hunting for one, or you can try clearing the area of other Pokemon before catching Machop in peace.

How to get Machoke in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Machop evolves into Machoke (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Machop evolves into Machoke at level 28, and is also a solo Fighting-type. Considering you will find Machop in their mid-20s in Wild Zone 8 and mid-30s in Wild Zone 12, raising it to evolve it into Machoke should not be a problem.

That said, Wild Zone 12 also has a Machoke, so those who want this middle-evolution can directly skip forward to this area. This is assuming your party is high-level enough to be able to withstand the onslaught of wild Pokemon in this Wild Zone.

How to get Machamp in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The evolution of Machoke is Machamp, also a Fighting-type. Unlike most Pokemon, Machoke cannot directly evolve into Machamp and instead must be traded to evolve. In other words, it is one of the few trade evolution Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Thankfully, Game Freak has implemented a solution to make hunting for the needed Pokemon easier. While the Trade option is found under the Link Play option in the menu, you must have a Trade Code to initiate the process in the first place.

These are special eight digit codes that correspond to the Pokemon, which players can enter to swap the same Pokemon type with a random online player so both people can get their evolved form. The Trade Code for Machoke is 0126 0126. Upon entering the code under the Faraway Players tab, two players will swap Machokes to get the other person's Machamp.

